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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
1d

This comes as no surprise as you can’t make a population dependent upon government handouts such as UBI when the economy is flourishing. This has been intentional from the beginning. Canada is the testing ground for the rollout of the new orders socialist system, Carney has always been the architect of this plan since 2009, and his selection a year ago was the signal that he was coming in to finish the job. For a while I thought Australia was going to be the first socialist post national country, but sadly it is us.

There will be no pipelines, no nation building infrastructure or export markets, only UBI if you get your digital identity in order to receive it and have your immunization status up to date. Our valuable resources will be stripped away by Carneys trading partners in China. This moment has been in the works since the “sunny ways” decade of disaster started in 2015. Sad part is barely any of us looked up from the hockey game or social media scroll to even notice it was happening. Canada was a soft target and now we will pay for it dearly.

Thanks for all your time and effort getting the message out Sheldon, I only wish more folks would read or listen to it!

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Lucee's avatar
Lucee
1d

https://www.globalcovenant-canada.org/

NGO mania

remove the fraud (OTTAWA)

Canada can recover within a year

restart industry without foreign ownership

Canada is Not a lost Cause .....Yet

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