The curtain has been pulled back under an official term they throw around - Technical Recession. It did not start today and it will not end when they say it does.



The same policies that delivered us here...haven't been removed.

The debt that has been generated will keep us here.

Haver Uplay

Transcripts:

The news dropped Friday.

Canada is officially in a technical recession. Filed quietly. Footnoted. The government and the media are already working to soften it.

Do not let them.

This is not a bureaucratic hiccup. This is the bill coming due for years of deliberate policy choices.

You should be angry.

You should be Outraged.

And by the time we are finished here... you will know exactly why those are the only honest reactions left.

Today we are going to talk about the recession that just became official. Where it actually started. Who built it. And how the man now promising to fix it... is the same man who helped design it.

Canada didn’t just arrive at a recession. It has been racing toward one for a decade. And we have been in one for longer than they are talking about.

Here is the reality of Canada.

Second largest country by landmass on this planet. Fourth wealthiest by resources. Twenty-seventh in population. Forty million people to share in that inheritance.

With that land... that wealth... that small a population... other countries should be looking at Canada as the example. The model. The proof of what a country builds when it starts with everything.

That is not what is happening.

Instead of all of this... Canada is the only G7 nation in a recession. The only one. And the reason is because it has had the slowest economic growth of the entire developed world... sustained for an entire decade.

Policies built under the banner of unshackling the scientists drove over one trillion dollars in investment out of this country. One Trillion Dollars. Gone. And to get back to even... not ahead... to break even... back to where Canada stood ten years ago... the banks say one point eight trillion needs to return first.

One point eight trillion. Just to get back to where we were.

NOW.

Everything you have watched happen in Canada has been hushed down by the government. Quieted by the media. Buried under policies that had a name ready for you the moment you dared to question.

You have seen it building for years. You called it out. And you were right.

But... diversity is our strength was the chant they used to keep you nodding.

Racist. Xenophobe. Islamophobe. Those were the whips you were cracked with the moment you stepped out of line.

So you fell in line.

You fell in line to watch six million Canadians lose their family doctor.

You fell in line to watch twenty-four thousand Canadians die on surgical waiting lists in a single year. Twenty-four thousand. Each one with a name.

You stayed in line while homelessness quadrupled over six years.

You are still in line while seventeen Canadians go insolvent every single hour... and thirty percent of our children go to sleep hungry.

Two point two million Canadians stand in this line... while also standing in line at the food bank. Every. Single. Month.

Thirty percent. Gone to bed hungry. Our children. Our grandchildren. Our future.

And this is where you should feel Rage.

Their future was set on fire to keep the adults warm.

Eighty five percent.

Hold that number. We are coming back to it.

Here is where outrage begins.

To understand what that number means... you have to understand what was happening at the same time you were being called a racist for asking questions.

This government was in the process of spending more money than every government in the history of Canada. Combined. Every prime minister. Every parliament. Every war. Every recession. Every program that came before. Added together. This government spent more.

And the country got poorer.

Here is why.

As hundreds of billions in investment were leaving Canada... something had to replace it. The books still needed a number. The GDP still needed to move. They had made a bet on behalf of every Canadian without asking a single one of you.

The bet was carbon neutral. The theory was that if Canada led... the world would follow. That the investment fleeing the oil patch and the manufacturing floor and the construction site would be replaced by green money flowing in from countries who admired the courage of the bet.

The world did not follow.

Those who tried have abandoned this path.

Because the green money did not arrive. The investment did not return. The productive economy did not recover. And now the government was sitting on a collapsing real GDP with a deficit they could not explain and an electorate that was starting to notice.

They needed to hide the lie.

So they did it through population.

Not factories. Not pipelines. Not innovation. Not a single policy that made Canada more productive or more investable or more competitive on a global stage.

Population.

Move enough people into the country... and the total number goes up. The room gets bigger. The headline looks healthy. The government points at the GDP figure and calls it growth. The media reports the growth. And nobody holds a press conference to explain what actually happened.

And here is where eighty five percent lands.

Eighty five percent of Canada’s average annual GDP growth over the last decade... came from a population explosion. Not output. Not productivity. Not building or making or extracting or innovating.

Bodies consuming goods and services in a country that was not built to receive them at that pace.

Eighty five percent.

That is the number they called you a racist for noticing.

Alberta ran the numbers at the provincial level.

Temporary foreign workers in this province generate approximately one hundred and fifty million dollars in provincial revenue.

They draw back over one billion dollars in provincial services.

Ten to one.

The eighty-five percent... applied to a single province.

You do not need to imagine what this looks like for the entire country. You’ve seen it. You are living it.

As the healthcare system started to collapse...

As affordable housing vanished...

As schools started to absorb numbers they were never designed to hold...

DEI policies were running at full power.

And here is what those policies were actually doing.

They were not about fairness. They were about silence. They were a managed distraction to keep you from naming what you were watching.

So you wouldn’t notice when you walked into a service job and found it no longer belonged to the eighteen-year-old down the street.

So you wouldn’t say anything when the fast food counter that used to be the first job for Canadian kids was being staffed by middle-aged immigrants... while Canadian youth unemployment climbed.

So you would sit quietly on hold with your bank... your service provider... a government office... and not say a word when the person on the other end could not hold a conversation in either of Canada’s official languages.

You were not allowed to notice. And if you did... you already knew what you would be called.

And it carried them for a while.

But here is the problem with building an economy on a prop instead of a foundation.

Reality does not negotiate.

The plan started to fail. Not because someone exposed it. Because the numbers got too large to hide and reality started to outpace the grift. The curtain was coming back whether they pulled it or not.

Mark Carney stood in front of Canadians during an election and told them to judge him by the price of groceries.

And since then... he has delivered two consecutive months of the highest food inflation in the G7.

The Canadian economy recorded consecutive months of job loss. To the end of April of twenty-twenty-six... full-time employment is down one hundred and eleven thousand positions. National unemployment spiked to six point nine percent and was driven by hiring freezes. As in... the jobs that were already here... never came back.

And.

The cost of groceries kept climbing.

The cost of rent kept climbing.

The investment kept leaving.

And every week... another footnote. Another soft headline. Another minister at a podium calling it a transition.

Until Friday.

Friday was not a surprise. Friday was not a shock. Friday was the moment the number finally matched what you have been living.

The veil is gone.

Friday was the confession.

For years the alarm bells have been ringing.

The experts told you.

The Fraser Institute published their research. The CD Howe Institute laid out the trajectory. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development ran the projections. These are not opinion columns. These are not partisan voices.

These are the institutions that central banks consult before moving rates and that finance ministers read before setting policy.

And they were not optimistic.

The OECD projected Canada would finish last among thirty-eight member nations in GDP per capita growth from twenty-twenty to twenty-sixty. Last. Of thirty-eight. Across the entire developed world.

The Fraser Institute called the trajectory unsustainable. The lead author on that finding is a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada. Not a think tank opinion. A measured, sourced empirical finding from someone who spent his career inside the institutions that run this country’s money.

The CD Howe Institute projected that without structural change... Canadian GDP could be eleven point five percent lower by twenty-sixty compared to what the government is telling Canadians to expect.

These were the pessimists. The voices the government dismissed. The reports the media underreported.

We did not just meet their warnings.

We lapped them.

Ahead of schedule.

The crime was not the poverty. It was calling the poverty growth.

And all of this is important for one very large reason.

Here is what is going to happen next.

Canada will be pulled out of this technical recession. The number will move. A minister will stand at a podium and call it a recovery.

Mark Carney... the man who engineered this crisis for five years prior to becoming Prime Minister and let it lapse to this point... will be called Canada’s Economic Saviour.

But the reality of Canada’s decline will remain.

What is happening right now is that Mark Carney has fired up the printing press. Not the one that will deliver meaningful results to Canada. Not one that will bring back investment. The one that prints out more money and pours more gasoline onto the economic engine that was broken through the policies that are still in place.

Borrow More.

Create More.

Hide More.

More kindling on the fire to keep the adults warm while another generation is being dug deeper into debt.

To hide the lie.

Budget twenty-twenty-five commits two hundred and eighty billion dollars over five years in public capital. One hundred and fifteen billion for infrastructure. Twenty-five billion for housing. Thirty to eighty-two billion for defence.

A Major Projects Office fast-tracking over one hundred and sixteen billion dollars in projects. LNG. Nuclear. Critical minerals. Trade corridors.

The theory is that government spending will attract private investment back. That if Ottawa leads with enough borrowed capital, the private sector will follow.

But the private capital that left did not leave because the government was not spending enough.

It left because of policy.

The carbon price is still in place. The Clean Electricity regulations are still in place. The Impact Assessment Act is still in place. Net Zero mandates are still in place.

The engine is broken by design. And they are pouring borrowed fuel on it while refusing to touch the policies that broke it in the first place.

Not one dollar of that two hundred and eighty billion corrects what caused the trillion to leave. Every dollar of it is being added to the debt that working Canadians will spend the next generation paying interest on.

This is the Canada that they want to keep united... while provinces like Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Quebec are moving toward separation from the country that did this to their people.

Canada is stronger if we’re united. That is what they will tell you.

The reality is that all of this happened in one decade. Less than one generation. And it will cripple the future of generations to come. While Canada was united.

This is not strength.

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Now.

Here’s the Big Picture.

A spending machine that has savaged the lives of Canadians... driving poverty and moving one quarter of Canadians below the poverty line... seventeen people per hour into bankruptcy... six million without a family doctor... and a homeless population up over three hundred percent.

A machine that watched thirty percent of its children go to bed hungry every night.

Their futures burned to keep the adults warm.

This was not incompetence. Incompetence is random. What you watched over the last decade has been consistent. Deliberate. Every policy pointed in the same direction. Every expert warning dismissed in the same way. Every citizen who noticed... silenced with the same words.

The trillion that left was replaced by design. The eighty five percent was by design. The DEI architecture that prevented you from naming it was by design. The carbon framework that made Canada structurally un-investable... was called leadership.

And when the number finally ran out of oxygen on Friday... they were ready with the next chapter. Two hundred and eighty billion borrowed dollars. Pointed at a structural problem that their own policies are still actively creating.

The engine is still broken.

The policies that broke it are still in place.

And the bill is still yours.

Provinces are separating. Not out of anger. Out of arithmetic.

When the wealth you generate leaves for Ottawa and comes back as policy that makes you poorer... the math becomes the argument. Alberta has done that math. Saskatchewan has done that math. And the rest of the country is starting to run the same numbers.

They are not leaving Canada.

Canada left them first.

The recession that became official on Friday is not the bottom. The bottom is what happens when the borrowing stops... when the debt service consumes the programs... when the next generation opens the ledger and sees what was spent in their name.

You were right when you noticed. You were right when you said something. You were right when you refused the name they gave you for asking questions.

You have been living this before it had a name.

Now it has a name.

Recession. The confession finally dropped on Friday.

And now you see the Big Picture...