They keep telling us that safe injection sites, wide open carry of narcotics - as was piloted in British Columbia, legalization of illicit narcotics and even safe supply are saving lives…

While every statistic and metric that can be shown, shows the EXACT OPPOSITE.

There are more addicts dying, daily…

Downtown - EVERYWHERE - Streets are filled with drugged up zombies…

Homeless encampments skirting neighborhoods and cities…

Public transport and stations, parks and playgrounds are occupied by addicts, openly using narcotics…

Increased petty crimes used to subsidize purchasing narcotics are rampant…&

“Safe Supply”, are being sold off by recipients so that they can purchase their drugs of choice - as in, Taxpayers are funding criminality and the distribution of opioids into other jurisdictions where currently aren’t legalized so that addicts can continue to overdose with the proceeds from these crimes…

These problems are growing and spreading at an unprecedented rate.

Yesterday, in Parliament - Conservative Leader - Pierre Poilievre introduced a motion to help put an end to some of this:

Which…even without the above stated issues these policies have already created…should have brought out unanimous support, with exception to maybe that drunken green party leader - Elizabeth May.

However…this motion was Negatived and tossed out by the same people who believe that your taxpayer dollars should continue to make your life less affordable, while continuing to be less safe, by the Liberals, Bloc and Greens:

They cloak the issue with teddy bear terms, disguising their true intent with terms like - ‘ending Toxic Supply’, meaning legalization of publicly funded “safe supply”, which has already failed…

They criticize rehabilitation programs and enforcement of the law because the rampant problem they’ve created, these aren’t showing to be as effective as possible could…while the situation continues to spiral out of control.

It’s clear by way of federal polling that most Canadians do not feel like they are being represented and more so, IGNORED by all other parties:

Where even provincial polling, in the Leftist Western province of British Columbia is showing the decimation of the provincial NDP:

Because even though only approximately 10% of Canadians pay attention to Legacy Media…and another 10% on Social Media, actively engaging in these conversations…

The vast majority of Canadians can clearly see who is creating these problems.

There are over 500 more days before another federal election, where we can hopefully reclaim some semblance of sanity, back into the country…under Conservative Leadership…but how much more damage and destruction will we have to endure before we get there?

