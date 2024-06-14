Going to be having a livestream with Peyman Askari at 11:00am.
A little about Peyman:
Peyman Askari is a proud Canadian who believes that, at some point, every citizen must stop demanding more from their country and must instead, begin giving something back. He is a strong supporter of the sovereignty of the individual, classical liberalism, and the free market.
Peyman was born in Iran in 1983, and came to Canada when he was only six years old. He grew up in West Vancouver and then earned his bachelors in computer science from York University in 2006. Later, he obtained his PhD in computational neuroscience from Southampton University in 2010. Upon completing his schooling, he started work in the tech space, then moved on to sales, business development, and finally he decided to start his own company in 2014.
Living in Vancouver since 2015, Peyman began to notice minor changes that acted to inconvenience the average citizen, from taking away infrastructure to make way from bike lanes, to expanding the presence and duration of parking meters, to even mandating minimum storage space in all condominium renovations. However, he noticed things escalated rapidly starting in December of 2020 with the selective application of essential services destroying small businesses, the weaponization of the College of Physicians to suspend doctor's licenses, and the increase in the size of local governments. Finally, his red line moment arrived when deputy Minister Christia Freeland gave a press release, in February of 2022, announcing her government's intention to expand the scope of FINTRAC to also include crypto currencies. This single initiative made it clear to Peyman that the government would not, on its own, stop expanding into our private lives, and he knew then that he would have to, eventually, run for office and to stand up for the country that had welcomed him in thirty years earlier.
Peyman's aim in running is to show the Canadian people that our problems are not insurmountable: our housing crisis is not the result of hundreds of factors, it is because we have debased our currency; our debt crisis is not because of a complicating global banking system, it is because we switched from a sovereign state bank to commercial banking in 1974; the widespread corruption in our government is not because of some inherent flaw in the Liberal party of Canada, but because we have collapsed our three branches of government into one. Peyman chose to be the change he wanted to see in government, and so he decided to run for public office for the People's Party of Canada.
I think Mr. Askari suffers from denial symptoms (maybe more so than the average Canadian), having grown up in a moderate Islamic household that had its basis established in westernized Iran. One would have to study the history of Iran catapulted into the modern age by discovery if oil, the efforts of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosadeggh to modernize his country for the benefit of his people, the subsequent finagling of the Anglo-American Oil Company to usurp control with the transfer of power to the crown Prince Reza Pahvlani (at least until the fall of the Shah in 1979. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohammad_Mosaddegh.
For an accurate glimpse as seen through the eyes of a young girl throughout this tumultuous time, ultimately finding herself displaced without Country, the award winning and poignant film “Persepolis” is a recommended synopsis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persepolis_(film). (Don’t be fooled by the cartoon medium.)
Be that all as it may, and people’s desire to simplify things, some important aspects may have been overlooked with Mr. Askari’s distillation of events. For one, the WEF has been operating for over 30 years, indoctrinating Pols, Business Leaders and Bankers into its maw through their Young Global Program. Keep in mind the people sucked into meeting at Davos and fed steak and lobsters were young and impressionable, imbued with the spirit that entitled them to think “we will build a new society”. Remind yourself their projections were for people to “own nothing and be happy” with their “Great Reset” program in which the economy and dependency on 1980’s energy levels would be destroyed and subsequently rebuilt via their “Build Back Better” slogan - which was more than just words.
Along the way, others got in on the act. The Zionist NeoCons wanting perpetual war as standing out being a key GDP contributor to the US economy to Eugenicists wanting to cull the 8 billion current population. Now, no one will expressly tell the populations this either in Legacy or Independent Media, you just have to observe what is currently happening with objective eyes. To keep on track, view the systematic sales job done on promoting a bio-warfare “Vaxx” for populace acceptance, and the now apparent adverse effects being witnessed by friends and family rather than admitted by Mainstream Everybody.
Current controversial films where art imitates life are the Obamas produced “Leave the World Behind” and the post apocalyptic break-up of the US “Civil War”.
PS. My experience with the CPP indicated they had no desire to effect any significant change in the Canadian Political system. This was stated to me in explicit terms. Voting for anyone representing that Party will not accomplish desired effects, and will only dilute the Vote. Poilievre and Bernier are both graduates of the WEF programs. At least in Bernier’s case, he stood with the Trucker’s Freedom Rally. Pierre Poilievre? A no-show.
Watching now... this is an interesting discussion.
Re immigration: From my perspective as a contact IT person, one impact has been that as more IT people come in, pay rates drop. Economics 101: add supply to a fixed demand, and prices drop.
As an example, I'm seeing rates now back to where they were in 1995. Employers love this. Me not so much :(