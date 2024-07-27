Get Woke; go Broke…is seemingly a lesson that some of these creeps haven’t quite figured out yet…

Their general acceptance for perversion, being celebrated at the Olympic Opening Ceremonies has taken Social Media by Storm and if you haven’t had opportunity to see it yet, here’s why…

Starting off with the mockery of The Last Supper with this woke display of obesity and transgender representation…while a child sits in the limelight with this degeneracy:

Where, throughout this trashy performance, and in proximity of this child, one of the performers decided to let it all hang out:

Completely disgusting…

And has turned into people around the planet, boycotting the Olympics.

Instead of apologizing for insulting 2.5 billion Christians around the world…in addition to everybody who had family witness this display of lunacy…

The IOC (International Olympic Committee), has worked to have every posting of this nightmare scrubbed from social media platforms, including their own official feeds:

What exactly did they expect from this?

That it’d just be fobbed off and forgotten like story time with trannies in public libraries?

That everybody would be so impressed with this display that we’d just fall in line with accepting this as the path forward?

Nope!

Not going to happen just because they’ve tried to censor their own mistakes…they won’t be able to keep up to the speed of internet and the number of people genuinely pissed off by their mockery of Christianity and celebration of perversion.

Trying to pass this off as a woman, dude dressed up, fully bearded…will not get those of us with children or women in our lives, to become kin with the idea that they should be able to share Women’s Washrooms and Change Rooms.

This could only be made a more vile display if buddy had incorporated the helicopter penis maneuver in his twirls.

People aren’t generally anti-gay or anti-trans…we generally don’t care who has sex with whom…we’d just prefer to keep it to yourself and away from children.

It’s this movement of perversion that nobody will tolerate and will continue to get massive pushback.

In all honesty, if the Olympic Games were taking place in my Backyard, I’d close the drapes (thanks for this Brian), not because I’m anti-sport, anti-Canadian or anti-Olympics…I just can’t be forced into watching something that I have no interests in…

But, this disaster will have a lot of others considering their support of these games and all future events.

Get Woke; Go Broke.

The sooner they learn this, the quicker we can get back to some civilized manner of existence and start focusing on issues that have been overlooked for decades that are already impacting the future of our planet.

