In case you’d missed this earlier this week…Independent Alberta MLA Jennifer Johnson was taking some sensitivity training around comments that she’d made that had her removed from the UCP.

In this, she’s meeting with a member of the Trans Community who will only accept her in her bid of success by bending a knee and admitting something that Johnson doesn’t actually believe.

This has nothing to do with respect…

But following this up, this same type policy is soon to be jammed into the Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct - by the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta - CNRA.

You see…

They’ve decided to update their policies and have included a few things that ought to disturb you. Ideas that have no merit in healthcare and serve no benefit to actual Nurses…but, may force the same sort of sensitivity training due to the same type of insanity.

In this new document, you will find words strung together like, “Cultural Humility”:

Ahead of providing “Safe and Competent Care”.

Where Nurses will be asked to recognize “Personal Attributes”:

And asked to recognize “slavery and colonization”:

Because…surely this will provide a more health conscientious and beneficial approach to Nursing, right?

And in the definition of “Personal Attributes”, of course Gender Identity and Gender Expression are included…why wouldn’t they be?

And to best serve their communities…they’ll be asked to rat out others who disagree, like Jennifer…have them self-reflect and take reeducation training…

Remember when healthcare was actually about health?

Good times, hey?

Where is this all going to lead to?

If you identify as a “Furry”, will veterinarians be forced into this same sort of lunacy?

What if you identify as a Maserati…will you be going to a mechanic for a checkup?

While these ideas seem completely insane, remember, it was just a couple of years ago that this started in Waxing Salons, where those who wanted a bikini wax sued establishments because they’re not equipped nor trained to remove silk from the cob, or fur from the coconut.

Leave a comment