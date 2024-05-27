Okay…while I absolutely do need to do this, before selling off my Benz to fund my substack activity, and while the wife has started reading my substack, I hope the topic of conversation/headline will have her not reading this one.
You see…I’m in kind of deep shit here and can use some help.
It’s her birthday next weekend, June 1st to be exact…and I’m at a loss as to what to buy or do.
With my transition in careers, being network wide hacked, followed by spooks on outings, finding rando devices in our yard, accounts being taken over, funds drained from our accounts…
Gezuz…now that I look at things, it’s actually quite traumatic.
I guess that I can kind of see her point on things and they’re not going well.
However…
It’s her birthday next Saturday and I’d like to not, fuck things up even further.
So…to my homies.
My community…
I need your help.
What can I do/buy to help keep me in the good books?
No, I am not asking for your advice on how to ‘fix everything’. We’ve been together for over 30 years and nothing is an immediate remedy…
However, its still her birthday next Saturday, June oneth.
And while shit isn’t great between us, and this isn’t particularly unique, it doesn’t stop me from wanting to try and do more.
I’ve reached out on the mass social media, X…and have had some decent suggestions, but besides the most common of responses - go for a hot air balloon ride - would still like to scrape through more options.
Figured that you might be able to help…
So.
If you’ve been married for a while now and have a few pointers that you can lend to a 30+ year relationship, they’d be greatly appreciated.
Help a brother out!
Thanks!
Write her a letter Sheldon.
Sit down and think about all the things you appreciate about her, and the life you've built together. Tell her.
What about her place in all that you're doing with your community activities?
What is it costing her for you to do this - not just in $, but all the rest?
How much does her support mean to your freedom to do what you doing, and your success in doing it? I'm guessing it's a lot. Tell her.
If you're like the vast majority of men out there, you think these things, but you'te crap at saying them. And even if you're not, she will still appreciate the time and effort you will take to write it all down. She'll treasure that more than anything you could buy.
I know I would.
What are her love languages? Does she like gifts, affection, words of affirmation, acts of service, quality time?
Think of what she has said to you in the past and go from there.
For me personally, it’s his time that means the most to me. We’ve been married 25 years this year, together for 35.
It never needs to be over the top for me. But as an example you could try one or multiple of the following.
Maybe find a nice picture of you two and frame it (doesn’t need to be professional). Hang it in your bedroom.
Either make her breakfast or take her out. What does she prefer?
A personal message (or letter) in a card is always at the top of my list but I am an old school girl.
If you want to spoil her all day, then do the same for dinner. Either cook or take her out. A homemade cake always gets me. Even if it’s out of a box. It’s the time they’ve given up.
Weather is getting better. Does she enjoy walks or hiking?
I appreciate knowing someone has thought about me and given up time to do things or show me they are thinking about me. I’m not huge on gifts but would never turn down a massage. Lol.
What would be really nice though is if it’s already booked so she doesn’t need to plan it. I say take her out for breakfast and then drop her off for a massage and be there to pick her up. Maybe an afternoon walk. Again, thinking about what she likes and has said things about in the past that she enjoys.
Now that I’ve planned my perfect birthday, Good luck! LOL
Hope she’s happy with whatever you decide. There’s some very good ideas in here.