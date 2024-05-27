Okay…while I absolutely do need to do this, before selling off my Benz to fund my substack activity, and while the wife has started reading my substack, I hope the topic of conversation/headline will have her not reading this one.

You see…I’m in kind of deep shit here and can use some help.

It’s her birthday next weekend, June 1st to be exact…and I’m at a loss as to what to buy or do.

With my transition in careers, being network wide hacked, followed by spooks on outings, finding rando devices in our yard, accounts being taken over, funds drained from our accounts…

Gezuz…now that I look at things, it’s actually quite traumatic.

I guess that I can kind of see her point on things and they’re not going well.

However…

It’s her birthday next Saturday and I’d like to not, fuck things up even further.

So…to my homies.

My community…

I need your help.

What can I do/buy to help keep me in the good books?

No, I am not asking for your advice on how to ‘fix everything’. We’ve been together for over 30 years and nothing is an immediate remedy…

However, its still her birthday next Saturday, June oneth.

And while shit isn’t great between us, and this isn’t particularly unique, it doesn’t stop me from wanting to try and do more.

I’ve reached out on the mass social media, X…and have had some decent suggestions, but besides the most common of responses - go for a hot air balloon ride - would still like to scrape through more options.

Figured that you might be able to help…

So.

If you’ve been married for a while now and have a few pointers that you can lend to a 30+ year relationship, they’d be greatly appreciated.

Help a brother out!

Thanks!

