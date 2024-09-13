Prior to the April Fools Day hike of the Carbon Tax, all Provincial Premiers were looking to “Spike the Hike”, as put by Poilievre…with exception to BC and Quebec. In fact, David Eby even stated that he’d go ahead with a Carbon Tax increase, even if the feds didn’t.

The cost of living increase in Canada has put 1 in 4 Canadians below the poverty line and we see over 2 Million Canadians lined up at foodbanks, 1 Million of those from Ontario alone…and an increased tax on everything - such as the Carbon Tax impacts - would offer zero relief to this.

Even the Liberals own PBO said that the “8 out of 10 Canadians get more back”, slogan in support of this sham, was pure bullshit!

However…with elections on the horizon, both David Eby and Jag Singh are clawing back their statements, feeling pressure from the polls.

Because instead of asking anybody if they actually believed that taxes would fix the weather, they kept spouting nonsensical slogans and shaming others for being “Climate Deniers”, if they opposed.

Welp…the rubber is officially meeting the road and people will have an opportunity to Fire Eby over the next month and with the NDP Federal “Supply and Confidence Deal” shredded by Jag, a possible early election on the horizon…the simplest backpedaling that these clowns can do is to drop support of the sham to try and recapture their places on or near the thrones of the Province and Country.

It’s like they believe that everybody is just going to forget their support of this scam…and even moving into a regularly scheduled federal election for next year, we’ll still be facing the next Hike on Carbon Taxes on April Fools Day, 2025.

It’s panic mode now…

And well it should be.

The problem with this is, having stood firmly on principles in support of the green sham, floundering on it now only says one thing…

“We’re going to do whatever we want to do, despite the impacts to Canadians, because we will try and turn this around come election time”.

Even if you did bite on the Climate Alarmists Apple and are still in a Snow White(esque) dreamy nap around this failed idea…how could you trust them?

It’s without a doubt, looking at the polls, that the Conservative Party of Canada will form a super-majority federal government in our next election…Jag already on his knees trying another attempt at “supply and confidence”, with the conservatives on the “Axe the Tax” idea, where we will see if Poilievre will extend an Olive Branch.

Doubtful this will happen…

Because just like BC may flip to a Conservative Provincial Government…the NDP will only attract the “Anybody but Conservative” and “I can’t trust the Liberals”, liberal light votes.

We’ve definitely got some interesting days ahead of us, into these up and coming elections…but seeing that the NDP has already dropped trou on “Axing the Tax”, what else are we going to be seeing?

Leave a comment