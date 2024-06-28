As promised…albeit a little bit delayed, I’d promised to get links from Michelle Stirling on the amazing work that she’s been doing.

If you’d missed the stream with Michelle, Cory Morgan and myself, I posted the entire video here:

In this, Michelle has forwarded the following information as follow-up:

https://michellestirling.com/2023/07/28/ambiguous-losses-epidemics-orphans-and-unmarked-graves/

OR, please buy it on Kindle if you can, and leave a review:

https://a.co/d/01BmEoxY

2) This report rebuts a report by Sean Carleton and Reid Gerbrand of University of Manitoba. Unlike them, Michelle slams the media for being so irresponsible in their coverage of the 'mass graves' story. There is a free pdf download:

https://michellestirling.com/2023/10/25/confronting-indian-residential-school-confabulation-and-media-irresponsibility/

OR, please buy the renamed version on Kindle, and leave a review:

Mass Grave Mass Psychosis: Responding to Gerbrandt and Carleton’s “Debunking the Mass Grave Hoax”

https://a.co/d/0eLogNyl

3) Michelle’s T-shirt project, just launching. Store will be operational soon. It was inspired by the tragic numbers associated with fentanyl death rates, as discussed in this essay.

Every Living Child Matters Most of All.

https://medium.com/@UndauntedArtz2/every-living-child-matters-most-of-all-70f2077d8c37

Link to Michelle’s store:

https://michellestirling.com/product/every-living-child-matters-most-of-all-t-shirts/

4) Michelle’s commentaries on Medium about every week.

https://medium.com/@UndauntedArtz2

5) Michelle’s Substack -

6) Michelle’s YouTube channel where she does plan to do some readings of some of her essays.

https://www.youtube.com/@michellestirling2083/videos

