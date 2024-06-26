Too far…too fast.

All of this stuff seems so mindlessly point and click, that I forget that it was designed by people who are a lot more in depth with pointing and clicking.

And I don’t have a production studio...

And I don’t have a team of experts…

And I don’t have an administrator to keep my schedule and assist…

And yes, I am a little frustrated and a lot embarrassed when these things don’t go as smoothly as planned.

And yes, even more so, when they do go somewhat smoothly and they get censored anyways.

And for this, when errors are made and things don’t go according to play…I apologize.

I’d assumed that my stream would go live on YouTube, when I just pushed the button…didn’t seemingly work out this way and hampered some of the live crew. This sucks. I really want you guys to be there to chime in on the conversation.

Anyways…I’ve got a lot going on…a lot of meetings and family shit to work through right now and am trying to keep this all sorted.

My apologies again for not getting this all pulled off…but I did make it through an amazing and informative conversation with Michelle Stirling and Cory Morgan. Take some time and tune in. It’s really important that we all are approaching these issues as informed as we can be.

Thanks again for all of your support.

