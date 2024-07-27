I hope you are sitting down for this, you’re not going to believe it…

There may be actual corruption in the Liberal Party and the Funding they’ve set up under the guise of saving the planet.

Hard to believe, I know…but watch as Conservative MP Rick Perkins breaks down how $400 Million was bilked away from Canadian Taxpayers in this scam:

They couldn’t actually take the chance that actual companies may have actual solutions to their imaginary climate monsters…so they did this by invite only…and were audited to have been found looting the climate kitty.

To get a full idea of how disgusting this actually is…Trudeau took to X and offered some support to those who’ve lost their homes, vehicles and almost lives:

IF YOU CAN DONATE…

As in, if you don’t donate, they will not give your tax money to Canadians who could actually use this support, where their insider track on fixing the weather was an invite only party.

“It’s a Provincial Problem”, they screech…

Except, it’s Not…Jasper is a NATIONAL PARK, meaning that forestry management is a duty of the Federal Government. They’ve completely ignored statements and proposals to help clear out the dead wood from National Parks, so that they don’t go up like tinder boxes.

From 2017:

And here we are, 7 years later, only to watch as Jasper - specifically named, burned to the ground, in this approximately 36,000 Hectare blaze.

It’s one thing, for the Liberals to be pilfering money away from Canadians…what’s worse is when their negligence led to this disaster, will lead to others…and the only support Canadians can get back from this government, is a Donation Matching offer.

Disgusting!

