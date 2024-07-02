Happy Anniversary, I guess…

You see…having spent a couple of months in the Hospital, with my mother, in 2020 - Cancer…and then watching her pass a few days before Mothers Day…and with work prospects being slim to none at best…I’d dived deep into our immune system.

I wasn’t posting on substack as of yet…didn’t even have a Twitter profile and was only on LinkedIn.

And the one thing that I’d found most perplexing about this was, why were old people and obese people the most at risk…at that time.

What do the Elderly and Overweight, have in common?

Now…it took a lot of late nights and several bottles of vodka…gigz worth of bandwidth spent, until I’d come across what actually powered the immune system.

How do we increase this?

And how do we escape this CONVID Nightmare?

All roads led back to ATP - Adenosine Triphosphate.

ATP is our body’s stored energy current and is essential to our immune reaction.

When this energy get’s used up, it downregulates into ADP - Adenosine Diphosphate, but can have a phosphate molecule added to once again become an energy source.

Seemed like I was really on to something here…but where does it get this extra phosphate and why are only some people at higher risk?

The conversation about children being fairly risk-free from CONVID hadn’t really started but statistically, having dug deep into the provincial and federal dashboards, weren’t really much of a concern…so, on I went.

Past conversations about ventilators, cytokine storms, heme iron…

Past the confusion around the symptoms, flu-like in nature but up to COVID Toes…still not sure what happened to that conversation…I’d had shit by then and was more so interested in CURES than was queries, speculation and why people were buying so much toilet paper.

You see…I’d come across a paper that helped me kind of sinch this all up.

Because after reading through this study and having my mother just pass away from Cancer…it really seemed important.

Ma was PD-L1 positive…meaning that she could have taken a similar therapy that was available in Alberta at the Cross Cancer Clinic…but they opted not giver her this…and this is another conversation completely that I’m not going to dive into here…

But to say that I had an idea of what the treatment was and a very base idea of what PD-L1 was.

As I’d read through this, realizing that T Cells are integral to immunity and that Creatine was an integral part of upregulating ADP to ATP through a process called Creatine Kinase…things started to come together with other information that I was able to assemble.

You see…this study was originally published in scientific magazines under the heading, “Creatine - Powerhouse of the Immune System”…wish I still had the links…but moving right along…

When I was reading through this, one paragraph really stood out to me, and I want you to really read through this carefully…

The combination treatment was this blockade therapy with Creatine…

And if you haven’t fully been able to figure out what the above paragraph actually means…it means that the combination therapy, at least in mice, makes you IMMUNE TO CANCER.

Have you read any ground breaking study that boasts about being immune to cancer, following treatment?

Because…this is actually what it says. When they [the mice] were given a second round of tumor cells, all of these “cancer survivors” mice were protected and remained TUMOR-FREE!

Yep…this is a study that was published on October 18th, 2019!

So, why…you may ask, why were only old and fat people at high risk, to begin with?

I’m not going to bore you to tears with all of the studies that I’d dived into…but it goes like this…

Creatine, is 95% stored in muscle mass with 5% being in the heart and brain.

Elderly and Obese have a lower Muscle to Mass Ratio, meaning that they have more body than have the ability to store immune fuel in…Add into this, chronic conditions are a chronic tax on immune energy because…

Your body treats every attack with a similar immune response. These Attacks can be a physical injury like stubbing your toe, but can also be chronic consumption related diseases, poisoning and viruses that you have never come into contact with.

When you use up your batteries, your immune system goes into OVERDRIVE and you are higher in symptom, which requires a larger supplementation to overcome.

You see…pain and symptom are your body’s way of communicating that shit has gone sideways and that you need to pay attention…

If you sprain an ankle, the pain you feel is a reminder to take some time away from walking on your ankle…it’s the IMMUNE RESPONSE.

It’s the CYTOKINE STORM that they’d all chatted about in the early 2020’s in relation to morbidity and mortality from CONVID. In this, it was drilled down to a response by something called a Interleukin - specific IL-6, which can acts as both a PRO and ANTI inflammatory cytokine.

Rev that mother up and your going to have a really bad experience - up to and including DEATH!

Moving right along…why old and fat only?

Elderly and obese, already suffer from conditions of chronic inflammation - be them, consumption related diseases or pain…and in these, the require proper supplementation or at very minimum a reduction in inflammatory consumption.

There is an entire list of inflammatory foods but basically boils down to the majority of foods that both elderly and obese people eat - that simply deprive your body of essential proteins, Creatine - while flooding you with sugars, starches and carbohydrates.

When your body is deprived of creatine and needs to replenish your immune system, it goes into a state that catabolizes (consumes muscle mass) to extract the essential amino acids that form creatine, L-arginine, L-methionine and glycine.

The first 2 are stored in your muscles - free of being creatine…the last, stored in your skin, ligaments, connective tissue, ligaments, tendons, bones…

So…to explain it simplistically…it’s like this.

Do you know how old people shrink and then break bones more easily?

It’s because their age and chronic conditions, in addition to their poor nutrition habits, are deficient in the energy that their body requires. Their bodies go into a state called Sarcopenia - which is where the body starts to consume muscle mass, bones and connective tissues - to provide the energy to keep them alive.

Essentially, their body has become a cannibal to keep itself alive.

Which, is a very incredible process if you really think about it, right?

Anywhoooooooooo…

What it basically breaks down to…reduction in inflammatory consumption with an increased diet of MEAT that provides your body with CREATINE, which powers every cell in your body, in addition to powering your immune system and has been proven to make you IMMUNE to cancer, with selected treatments…would have had us out of the CONVID SHAM, before it ever started.

While people continue to die from Consumption Related diseases and take multiples of pharmaceutical Band-Aids to hide the symptoms, while never helping the root cause.

It was several months later that I’d actually found that this very thing was proposed, as a PubMed hypothesis…published on April 22nd, 2020…under a paper called, “The powerful immune system against powerful COVID-19: A hypothesis:

And while this ‘Hypothesis’ doesn’t specifically name ‘Creatine’…you can view the following meta-analysis of support:

Ooooooooooor…

