I went out to a thing, last night…A Launch Party for “I Am Albertan”…

And happened to meet a lot of familiar and some new faces, in the crowd.

Overall, a refreshing experience…

Founder, Cate Graham and Husband John, as well as others, took stage to explain what the group was all about and why they launched it.

Starting with Cate. Cate had brought home a t-shirt for her husband that said, “I am Canadian”…and he refused to wear it. There’s been some decline on being a proud Canadian that reached deep into a self-flagellating apologetic set of ideals, beaten into the masses throughout the last decade of Liberal Rule, much the reason that John would most likely not use this shirt to scrub K-9 excrement from his boots.

You’re:

Racist…

Xenophobic…

Misogynistic…

They scream at us…

Terms that go undisputed as are being spoken from pedestals, soapboxes and echoed through legacy media…people dividing our nation, stealing away our pride…so much so that they’ve even hijacked the word Pride, to only be “inclusive”, of those who need to be excluded to be celebrated.

It’s actually quite offensive, really.

These ideas that Canadians are inherently bad people and not only need to be punished but continue to need to put all others ahead of our own, have destroyed families, communities, provinces and our once great and prideful country.

I Am Albertan, isn’t a political party…nor do they have aspirations of becoming one. The chatter amongst attendees wasn’t necessarily, either…though, some of this couldn’t help but to seep into the conversations.

The idea really…is to become Proud again.

My own set of personal priorities follows this…

Family; Community; City; Province; Country.

With this, as the saying goes, “Charity Starts at Home”.

Why do we need to impoverish all Canadians, accept traditions and values that never helped shape our province or country, spend and send our taxes to other countries…while watching our infrastructure and family units collapse?

Why do we need to become 3rd World in nature, to repent for sins that we’d never committed?

I’ve never owned a slave…most who claim to be victimized by this, have never picked cotton.

The bigger idea behind this, which is what I found refreshing, meeting others that felt the same…is that we need to stop apologizing for the actions of others; stop believing in the narrative that we are horrible human beings; start remembering what it means to be Albertan.

Our sense of Albertan…

The ideas and values that have shaped our province, for the people who entrusted us to keep these going and our future generations.

Get active in our communities, be inclusive of all who reside here and make them a part of our celebration.

It’s time to take a stand.

It’s time to be proud again.

It’s time to be unapologetic for things we’re not responsible for.

Which I fully intend on doing.

My Name is Sheldon Yakiwchuk and I am Albertan!

From the launch yesterday, their website was just launched…I’ve yet to find a link, but will keep you posted. They’re going to need a lot of hands on deck, folk with organizational, marketing, fundraising, merchandising…backgrounds. Others, with a sense of Alberta Pride, to help spread the message and keep these conversations going.

Always asking one question.

Is it good for Alberta?

If it is, let’s pursue it with vigor.

If it’s not…let’s leave well enough alone and continue our mutual focus.

Alberta!

