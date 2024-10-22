For a lot of us who’ve taken some time to do a little research, Fluoride in Municipal Water has always been a terrible idea…

But of course, on this, we hear anecdotal reports of how much better children’s teeth are in cities with fluoridated water and are called conspiracy theorists by those who are pushing for another chemical to be added to our daily lives.

Even in a relatively recent plebiscite - 2021, in the City of Calgary, on Fluoride, showed 62% of voters were in favor of fluoridation.

Which means nothing, because 82% of the population of the province - not just the voters - signed up to be a lab rat for an experimental jab that never worked for a virus that was never a threat.

They’ll go along with whatever the media tells them…

And while there are some studies showing how ‘safe and effective’ fluoride in the water is…there are a lot of other studies that show how it impacts brain development and lowers your Intelligence Quotient (IQ).

Meaning…that if you think that fluoride is added to water to keep your teeth white and strong, it may very well be that you’d already consumed too much water with fluoride.

In a recent, albeit American Ruling, October 5th, 2024, a federal judge has ordered the US Environmental Agency to regulate fluoride in drinking water due to the risks of it posing issues with intellectual development in children.

The levels of Fluoride in the water are brought into the equation simply being that the more you have, the greater the impact on your brain development and mental health.

Long story shortened…

Research suggests that fluoride can interfere with Nitric Oxide (NO) Levels in your body. NO being a key player in brain function - acting as a neurotransmitter and neuromodulator, influencing synaptic plasticity - in Vasodilation - helping blood vessels dilate to help maintain blood flow - and as a Neuroprotector, sheilding neurons from damage.

Reduction of NO may impair memory and learning, create mood disorders and increase neurodegenerative diseases.

And in Human Epidemiological studies, there is some correlation between high fluoride and lower IQ scores and additional cognitive impairments.

Since this decision has come out, Montreal has decided to phase out water fluoridation for the West Island, by years end.

They’re doing this for a few different reasons…one, being because Fluoride isn’t removed from wastewater and is dumped into the St. Lawrence River. This kind of makes sense, but still not as much sense as not dumping human waste into the river…but that too is another story.

A second reason is that it has corrosive properties and can add to the deterioration of the water infrastructure.

And finally…because - BRAINDAMAGE!

All of these reasons make a lot of sense to never start adding it to the water to begin with, for cities like Calgary, who’d also voted historically to have it removed. Even if were only to consider the failing water infrastructure that we’d seen over this last summer.

For Calgary, necessary infrastructure upgrades were needed to add fluoride back to the water and began in 2023…there were some delays, prior to the Water Mains collapsing…was scheduled to be on track for June 2024…but has been delayed until the first quarter of 2025.

If this keeps on track and on budget…the City of Calgary will have pissed away an additional $28.1 Million on something that was already removed from the City…that is now being removed from places with Active Tap-water Fluoridation.

Of course “The Experts”, will screech…but these are some of the same experts have lied to you about:

Asbestos - being safe;

Salt - being dangerous;

Sugar - being safe;

Meat - causing cancer;

Eggs - causing high cholesterol;

Seed Oils - being safe;

Margarine - being Heart Healthy;

High Carbohydrate Meals - being beneficial;

Obesity - being healthy;

Men can be women by deciding to call themselves a woman;

Statins - not causing Alzheimer’s and dementia;

Multiples of Pharmaceuticals that have had to be pulled from the market;

Climate Alarmism - not being able to effectively show excessive warming or cooling;

CO2 being a driver of an imaginary phenomenon, instead of being Plant Food;

Y2K;

Safe Injection Sites - saving lives;

Safe Supply - saving lives;

Green Energy - wind and solar farms being more environmentally friendly and effective;

CONVID;

Masks keeping you safe from CONVID;

Jabs stopping transmission of CONVID;

CONVID jabs being safe;

Unvaccinated were a threat to the vaccinated;

Arrows on floors and 6 foot bubbles, saving lives;

To name a few…

It almost makes you wonder who are the ones advocating for this crap?

Who are they getting their information from?

For Calgary and other cities who haven’t yet added this to their water…I hope we can put an immediate end to this, given the most recent ruling, and never have to have the fluoridation conversation again.

For others who already have fluoridated water…maybe following Montreal on this, might not be a terrible thing.

