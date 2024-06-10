There are some rather large things going on Globally…and I’m not talking about Pride Events…

Russia parking some warships in Havana Harbour with more expected in Venezuela and Cuba - because Biden has supported NATO supplied weapons against Russia; Macron calling for a Snap Election: Anti-mass immigration candidate Gavin Pepper has just been elected in Dublin.



Because, clearly…nobody wants mass immigration to continue and everybody is tired of the globalist bullshit that’s going on.

While in Canada…we’ve learned that the most corrupted government in the history of Canada, propped up by Jagmeet Singh and the NDP…are supporting Treason inside of the Canadian Parliament…massive overspending by the Libs - that includes another tax hike tomorrow:

All while we’ve learned that the Liberals, again with support of the Jagmeet Singh NDP, are guilty of flushing taxpayer dollars down the toilet on their green scams, travel apps and conflict of interest contracts.

But on a local front…and my week, very specifically…

I’ll be hosting a couple of Live Stream Events with Kelly Lornez and Stewart Staudinger - guest speakers at the Veterans for Freedom and Canadians for Truth event in Red Deer - on Saturday, June 15th, 2024 - which I’ll be at, make sure if you are there to find me and say hello…fair warning, I’m a hugger!

Plus…at least one other live stream event - securing the guest, date and time.

Now…this will bleed into the week following, where we move into the ‘Injection of Truth’, townhall in Calgary, with the Calgary-Lougheed group and MLA Eric Bouchard.

& then, the James Lindsay - Parental Rights Tour, event on June 23rd, 2024…again in Calgary.

Throughout all of this…I am working on something that will work in conjunction with all of these events…and I’m going to need some support.

Again…and as always, this will not be a request for a financial contribution…but, will require some effort - specific to Alberta and Albertans.

It’s going to be HUGE!

As the week progresses…I’d like you to let me know if you’ll be at any of these events…or specific to the ‘Injection of Truth’, and are hosting your own Streaming Event. I want to make sure that we meet, if in the same location and want to see if you can help bring some metrics to my project.

These events will continue to bolster sanity and fact over the fee fee’s of the liberal/ndp mindset. My project is to help escape they tyranny that was the CONVID jabs and seek to provide support to the injured.

And again…

It’s going to be HUGE!

So…hope to see you out at an event or in a stream or in the comments section.

I’ve committed fairly heavily to all of these endeavors, with zero financial gain, 100% cost out of pocket - to make sure that WE are represented.

My small ask…be a part of the change that you would like to see…in the manner that still allows you to keep care and provide your own.

A candle that is used to light another, loses nothing.

