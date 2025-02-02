By now, you’ve already heard that Trump kept his word on imposing tariffs on Canadian Products…

10% on Alberta Energy - thanks to the actual leadership inside of our province, under the UCP Government and Premier Smith;

25% on all other exports.

And the reasons they are stating, our commitment to NATO is not being met, trade imbalance and stopping the flow of drugs into the United States, according to VP Vance.

And the official statement from the White House…

Primarily due to our inability to address the flow of illicit drugs across our border.

As 45, Trump scolded all members of NATO for not keeping up their commitment…and with the world in turmoil, appreciating this, really isn’t a terrible thing.

How could Canada possibly address this, you may ask.

Here’s a thought.

Instead of giving away over $160+ Billion/year to Charities, that don’t keep our country safe, which redefine what Charity actually is to being Actual Government Funded Organizations…

We could allocate some of these funds to keeping in good faith with the rest of the NATO Members, including our Number One Trade Partner - The United States.

On Trafficking Drugs…

This rot has infected Canada to levels that even Canadians have lost their patience on. Cities centers, our downtown cores, public transit stations, entry ways into buildings and ATMs have been taken over by drug addicts.

Meth being smoked in Open Air, on our city streets…

People shooting up drugs at “Safe Injection Sites” - creating a less safe community for where these are dropped.

While we need to have some compassion towards the metal illness and drug addiction crisis that is now plaguing Canada, Canadians and businesses in these locations are at the end of their tolerance. Continuing to allow this, unaddressed, will only make matters worse…

But when you have a Federal Government that stopped caring about keeping their citizens safe, through legislation, in their Hug A Thug treachery, that All Provincial Leaders opposed…

Demanding Bail Reform, falling on deaf ears of the Liberal/NDP Coalition Government…

Left Leaning Provinces, who’ve loosened the rules even further on an allowance for carrying illicit narcotics and who’ve pushed this envelope even further by allowing drug paraphernalia to be GIVEN AWAY, FOR FREE, outside of Hospitals:

Left Leaning City Councilors that have introduced these drug dens into their communities…despite their track record of abysmal failure and producing exactly what we see in every city they’ve been introduced…

Left Leaning City Councilors who voted in support of DEFUNDING POLICE:

(note - NDP Leader - Naheed Nenshi, who wants to be premier of the province, who introduced the drug dens into Calgary, and current mayor Jyoti Gondek, voted to support a $20 Million reduction in Police Funding)

Worse yet, Naheed Nenshi, in a statement said this:

And exactly what message are we sending to our Largest Trade Partner, on taking them serious about the Trump Presidential Request:

Immediate action is required to finally end this public health crisis and national emergency, which will not happen unless the compliance and cooperation of Canada is assured.

For 6 weeks, we’ve had the people who we’ve elected, work on a plan…

But of course, after a decade of making life worse for Canadians…all they could come up with is a retaliatory tariff plan which will add to the pain felt by Canadians, through further decimating our economy and making life more expensive for a country that already been thrust into abject poverty and a poorer standard of living.

1/4 of Canadians suffering from Food Insecurity; where,

2 Million of them are Children;

Highest bankruptcy and insolvency rates in the history of Canada;

Rents that have doubled;

A healthcare system crumbling;

Crime rates on a steady incline;

Costs of EVERYTHING increased by a tax that does nothing, under a guise that it supposedly gave back more than people put in (which even the Liberals now admit is a falacy), in their efforts to promote a green energy grift that made life even more expensive, so that they could line their pockets to the point that Parliament was SHUT DOWN, due to $400 Million being stolen from Taxpayers…

Adding in a Canadian Tariff, instead of dealing with the issues that Canadians also want dealt with, is pure lunacy. They’re giving drug super-labs, drug dealers and drug users, continued permission to carry on, business as usual…instead of working to resolve this issue.

As for the tariffs…

These are stupid.

So, the Americans can afford to buy more from us than we can buy from them. Given our economy, and a 68 cent dollar, this isn’t surprising…

Texas, has a GDP larger than Canada…lower cost of living, trades on par US dollars being one of the United States, while having 25% less population than Canada.

Of course they can buy more from us than we can from them…

But the idea plays out like this:

I spend thousands of dollars buying groceries from Costco each year, they give me back around $200, as a part of my premium membership.

This is a great trade imbalance. To rectify this, I am going to impose my own tariffs on Costco, making my life more expensive while providing me absolutely zero value.

After 10 years of Justin Trudeau, making an ass of himself on the world stage…insulting Trump at every opportunity, opening up the Canadian Border, allowing in tens of thousands of unvetted and illegal immigrants from the United States, as a way of thumbing his nose at Trump…importing in Millions of improperly vetted if not completely unvetted immigrants from other countries…where 12% of Canada’s population is ‘temporary’…

Not only ignoring what tries to cross back into the United States, but lying about it:

With figures that go up to 2023…where as US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data showed that this number is actually 1,200, over the last 4 years.

Maybe, we should actually have leadership in Canada that takes our safety into as much consideration as Newly Elected Trump and Vance…

Instead of feigning moral outrage on their efforts to protect their citizens.

Leave a comment