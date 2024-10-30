If you didn’t have opportunity to hop onto the stream with Doctors Steven Pelect and Cory Shaw, couldn’t find it on Facebook or Twitter/X, I’ve got ya covered.

It’s a long conversation but there is a lot of information that was covered. No, we didn’t get through the entire book and covered some off topics, but given that this is the compilation of 1,900 studies in the 2 books that they’ve put together, there really is too much to go over in a single sitting.

This should be a great overview and help decide if you’d like to pick up the book, when it’s available - November 19th, 2024. (Special Note - Pre-order saves you 20%)

Amazon

Indigo

You’ll want to see what they have to say about the state of COVID as it is right now and get some true insight into the new and improved vaccinations…

As in, the latest variants are not really much of concern, we’ve all been exposed to CONVID, have all most likely had it, have built an immunity to it and the jabs will do nothing but paint a bullseye on your back in taking them.

Refreshing to be in an actual conversations with Doctors in the know.

Anyways…here ya go!

