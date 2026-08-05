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Barb Stratton's avatar
Barb Stratton
1d

Not sure why I am not able to open this video?

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B BB's avatar
B BB
16h

I agree with Ian’s comments. Here is again what I stated earlier, What will they be used for. That question seems to be unanswered too. Danielle wanted IT to come to Alberta, and while you can try to include data centers in that offer, I do not believe Albertans saw that statement from the Premier as including these data centers. There are thousands of these data centers in the US. What can we glean from their experience? Power is one thing, everything else that can be asked and already exists is another. Noise, water, heat domes, effects on wildlife and human life, etc., has not. We absolutely do not have to reinvent the wheel, when our neighbour's to the south can illustrate a boldly coloured picture.

My other thoughts are the price tag to Albertans, and how that will either be paid by future generations, or benefits them in the future. I just don’t get the analysis. What I see is we give up a lot to get some kind of recognition along with the added benefit of having AI think for us, and give up absolutely, in time, our rights, our wild and beautiful parts of Alberta for what? Maybe we just need to unplug more instead of ramping it up more.

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