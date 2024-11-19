Calgary has been hit with it’s first(ish) snowfall…snow(light) fell on October, but we were PLAGUED, PLAGUED I tell you, by the 10cm(ish) that landed overnight and throughout the day today.

Buses failing on slight inclines…

And on Flat Surfaced Roads:

Which is a shameful display, Mid-November, in Calgary…given that we’re told about the existential crisis of every country in the world heating up at 2x the speed of every other country…by 1 degree…or something?!?!?

And what most people have come to realize, or at bare-assed minimum, come to accept, is that the climate has always changed and will continue to change as long as climate is always controlled by that large ball of fire in the sky that we refer to as the sun.

However…

There must be some acceptance on what we, as humans, can have on this impact…and it’s really not what you think.

Cow farts, combustion engines and heating your home…where trace CO2 from Canada is completely eradicated by the CO2 sink that we call the Boreal Forest…where winter is still a thing…are not the problem.

2024 was an interesting year in the news…provided this wasn’t your first exposure to learning about how dead-wood, killed off by pine-beetles - burned…and ice melts…because through the use of weather mitigation - ie, cloud seeding, we seen deserts flood.

They don’t have the same drainage in places predominantly covered in sand for the very specific reason…it doesn’t get rain enough to rationalize them as a concept…

However…when you start playing god and mucking with the weather, bad shit happens.

In Calgary, 2021..we seen a hail storm that created $700 Million dollars worth of “Insured Losses”/damages to properties - roofs, siding, windows…

True devastation.

Now…I want you to think about this, if you live in Calgary or anywhere in Alberta, or have even visited here. In this…I want you to see if you can recollect the most common type siding and roof coverings for the province.

Vinyl on the sides…

Asphalt shingles on Rooftops.

Why?

Because…in the history of the city, these have been abundantly sufficient to keep our homes protected, are cost effective…and, for the most part are considered - Builders Grade.

Yes, there are more expensive varieties that can last longer…but common is to find exactly what you’d find on a starter home.

How do I know?

I worked in the industry…cheaper is better, but there is a minimum requirement on building materials and there are warranties that are set out by the manufacturers, given…

Class 3 - is the standard builder grade and replacement grade for shingles - protecting the rooftops of the super-majority of rooftops in the province. This has been put into CODE for protection, given that they’ve been tested and been effective to withstand Alberta Climate…

Class 3 (UL) shingles - are tested to withstand a 1.75-inch steel ball dropped at 60 Miles per hour, without visible cracks on the back of the shingle - slightly larger than a golf ball in diameter.

And while this doesn’t cover their wind rating…right now, we’re only concerned about the impact of hail. If golf ball sized hail hits your roof, at 60 mph or 100 km/h, you should be protected. If not…you’re covered by warranty.

Because of the massive damages that were done, in Calgary, in 2021 - to Class 3 shingles…the City of Calgary and the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR), developed the Resilient Roofing Rebate - which set out to provide a $3,000 - TAXPAYER FUNDED - rebate to homeowners that needed their roof repaired and opted for a CLASS 4 Shingle.

Class 4 (UL) shingles - are tested to withstand a 2 inch diameter steel ball from 20 feet - are designed to withstand 110 mph or 177km/h - up to 130 Miles per Hour - or the equivalent to a Category 4 Hurricane.

Your Taxes went towards supporting $3.25 Million Bucks in helping people upgrade their shingles - to be more resistant - to weather that’s never been a problem, in Calgary - in the history of Calgary - to this magnitude.

Through insurance, where your premiums have also been driven up because of damages, and to those who were not insured for their rooftops and ended up paying cash-out-of-pocket…by 2023, 40% of the rooftops in Calgary had been replaced over the previous 5 years.

Think about that number for a moment.

When would any city need to completely REDO ANYTHING, with this volume?

To protect their homes…

Over a 5 year period.

When has never historically happened?

[Spoiler Alert]: NEVER!

Yet…here we are, paying a Carbon Tax where Canada is a Carbon Sink (net CO2 is most likely negative), additional taxes and property taxes…and your insurance rates, whether you’ve put in a claim in the last several years or not…have raised by 70-100%, in 2024.

We’re getting SCREWED!

But here’s why…

From an inside source - member of the Alberta Allied Roofing Association (AARA) - 100% of ALL CLASS 4 Rooftops, that were exposed to the 2024 Hailstorm - which created $2.8 BILLION in “Insurable Damages”, completely FAILED.

This is not to pick on the manufacturers of Class 4 Shingles…

Not to single out any roofing company and their practices - I know a lot of these guys and can give you some solid referrals if needed…

But is to say that the Hail Storm in August of 2024, produced 3-inch hail and completely destroyed the highest level of protection in an asphalt shingle.

There is no rating for 3 inch hail…because it’s never been a historical problem, in the province nor across Canada!

Think about it for a moment.

Growing up or even visiting Canada…when were you ever concerned about walking out on a cloudy day, requiring protection from 3 inches of ice, being drilled at you, at Category 4 hurricane velocity?

Never, right?

Build code for All of Canada would resemble build code for a Flintstone(esque) Bedrock, where everything would be made of rock or concrete by way of domiciles and lodging.

Nobody would live here…that’d make life even less hospitable for public transit…and way to expensive to live, by way of practice and personal safety.

Yet…here we are.

And nobody is talking about this.

Throughout townhalls, this summer…when asked, Premier Smith has come up with some vague answers, in regards to Chem-Trail questions…

But with her finger-pointing at the feds and even the United States…has never really let on why the dramatical changes to living conditions, by way of what Cloud Seeding may actually be causing, despite flight patterns that are seemingly meant as weather mitigation:

That may be causing this all.

Isn’t it time for some real conversations?

The Climate has always changed…is all of this due to Climate Manipulation?

