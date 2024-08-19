I’ve been chatting with Eva Chipiuk for months…Jeff Rath from Rath and Company - Barristers and Solicitors, for a few years.

Jeff had laid out the legal path, as early as 2022(ish), in saying that they’re will be cases filed against the mandates(fighting tickets and business closures), then this will move to Class Action and then will finally hit the doors of the Criminal Courts. Having just reached this second milestone of Class Action Lawsuits, it’s easy to see that he was correct on the progression and I truly hope to see this entire prophecy fulfilled.

This current Class Action is one of the two that will be brought forward by Rath and Co, this one is around the mandates and lockdowns, on behalf of Rebecca Ingram and Christopher Scott, listed as the primaries.

In a brief filed last week, they are seeking Class Action Certification to move forward, seeking justice for Alberta business owners, predominantly small businesses, who were harmed by financial impacts of the nonsensical lockdowns, on behalf of Rebecca Ingram and Christopher Scott.

Facts brought forward by Rath surround the 2023 decision by Justice Romaine where it was decided that the CMOH acted beyond their authority to close businesses and that these were more politically driven than were for protection of public.

From the Brief:

As a result of the CMOH Orders, Alberta businesses suffered damages and losses which included:

a) Loss of profit;

b) Loss of revenues;

c) Loss of rents;

d) Extra expenses incurred;

e) Loss of property;

f) Loss of customer base; and

g) Loss or termination of employees.

Because, while some funds were made available through federal COVID relief, they were simply insufficient to cover the costs of keeping brick and mortar open, seeing businesses that needed to close their doors, or liquidate for greatly reduced values - as was the case for Ingram, to avoid bankruptcy.

To break this all down, I’ll be hosting a Livestream with both Jeff Rath, Eva Chipiuk where

, and Marty Up North, will be joining in, tomorrow evening at 7 pm - links will be posted tomorrow with a reminder and viewing through YouTube.

The entire brief can be found →Here.

Where, if you are or know of anybody who has had their Alberta based businesses impacted by the lockdowns, they are still invited to be a part of this class action suit:

See the summary for businesses →Here.

The Second Class Action that Rath is working on is regarding the Vaccine Injuries, stating:

Rath & Company has commenced a Class Action lawsuit against the federal government and the provincial government of Alberta on behalf of those in Alberta harmed by the Covid-19 vaccines (the “Covid Vaccines”). This legal action is centered around allegations of unlawful, negligent, inadequate, improper, unfair, and deceptive practices by the Defendants in relation to the warning, marketing, promotion, and distribution of the Covid Vaccines. Carrie Sakamoto, a young mother from Lethbridge who sustained severe, permanent physical and emotional injuries and damages from the Covid Vaccines is listed as class representative for the proposed Class Action lawsuit.

If you are or know of anyone who was impacted by the vaccines, please see more information about this and get registered →Here.

Leave a comment