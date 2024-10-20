Few CTV articles catch my attention…mostly because I have almost every CTV feed blocked on Social Media - except for one, apparently…
And because of the headlines posted on this, I can remember why I continue to block them…When you read the headline, you really will not get a sense of what’s actually going on here and even if you were a CTV Atlantic subscriber, you’d probably have just breezed past this without a second thought:
Parents pulling children from class over presentation…
See…seems innocent enough but had piqued my interests enough to actually click through…and when I did, was absolutely disgusted at what I’d read and even more so because they’d either tried to slip this past the public or downplay what was actually going on here.
When you dive into the cesspool of this story, you learn that the presentation that parents were pulling their children from was focused on sexual identity, gender diversity, and relationships – all part of the curriculum.
All a part of the curriculum?
Disturbing, because who approved a mental disorder - gender dysphoria - as being factual information about relevant or actual sexual or reproductive health?
Getting past all of this…what was going on is that even children who didn’t want to be a part of these uncomfortable conversations, where one of the presenters was a Social Media Influencer who’d posted lewd content that kids were allowed to view, is that children were literally held hostage and not allowed to leave.
Riggs said she was upset that students who wanted to opt out were not allowed.
"When I asked him about it, he said, 'mom I didn't want to be there, but they weren't letting us leave,'” said Riggs.
"My son came home from school yesterday. He was telling me about the interactions he had with the influencer," said Greg Austin, another parent whose son attends the school. "Mostly for me as a parent, we had no idea that anybody was coming to talk to our kids."
Austin said his son didn’t feel good about the presentation.
"He could see people were not comfortable and that other people asked to leave, and they weren't allowed to,” said Austin. “There wasn't any other option."
Parents were notably PISSED OFF about this, hearing from their traumatized children and took it up with the School Admin…
And instead of backing down, Administration sent an email home to parents telling them to “piss off”, and that this information was required as a part of the “Inclusive Education Policy” and that if they didn’t like it, they could contact their MLA.
I don’t know about you…but as a parent and grandparent, I’d be taking to the streets with pitchforks - uniting others against this.
These people work for us…are paid by us…and when they decide that they can just go ahead and do whatever the fuck they want, it’s time to send some messages.
Now, this was in Halifax…but you can appreciate, left unattended, this parasitic movement would consume all provinces, all schools and at all levels. We sat back, ignorant to what was happening and allowed SOGI into our schools, snuck in through the Trojan Horse of pronouns…and it’s time for this to come to an end.
On the Alberta Side…Smith and the UCP are working on legislation to combat some of this, especially on the mutilation of children through gender reassignment surgery…but will it be enough?
It’s time we become more aware of what is being pushed onto our future generations…
It’s time we become a part of the solution.
Become informed.
Become engaged.
And let’s protect our children from this force fed lunacy!
Truly don't like saying these words. But it's necessary.....parents need to be mote active and informed / self educated on what the " system" is / has/ and will be doing to your kids. Parents have the responsibility of being PARENTS .parents out their trust into the teacher without even learning about students teacher, they effect schooling yo be a day care while they work to support the family, but they are not being involved in what actually happens behind those closed,locked doors. They don't even try!! .I know I had kids in the system too, I also scrinitized what the teachers were going to teach my children.i can guarantee you. That the teachers were not allowed to teach my kids SEX,ANATOMY OR OTHERWISE. I had made them sign my paper work restricting my kids from such classes. It was library time.AND I SHOWED UP AT THE SCHOOL TO ENDSURE THAT THEY WERE EXEMPT. I THREATENRD LEGAL ACTION IF I CAUGHT ONE OF MY KIDS IN SAID CLASS.
I aldo had a principal FIRED for inappropriate touching of behinds as the students walked into school each morning.
Yes parents need to be more active when it comes to their kids attending school. Its not a paid day care. Its a school SYSTEM
PARENTS NEED TO BE MORE ACTIVE THAN CHRISTMAS CONCERT ATTENDING ..PAY ATTENTION DAILY. ITS NOT A DAY CARE
This is my community, I teach many of these children. Not in the public system, God no, I wouldn’t go near that mess with a ten foot pole. I privately tutor Math, Chemistry and Physics. There are many lies and confusion surrounding this event, some due to the inescapable fact that kids are terrible at telling you what happened, but also because CTV made several false statements. I don’t claim to have a full and accurate accounting of all of the details but one obvious lie is that this event was limited to Grade 9. It wasn’t. Grades 7-9 were REQUIRED to attend. I know this because this is how I found out about the event from a grade 8 student. They didn’t have math that day because they were at an assembly with a guest speaker, some guy named Teo Ferguson. I’ll include a pic from his instagram account below. And Yes, students were being told they couldn’t leave. One student reports that when they requested to leave because they were uncomfortable, a teacher told them, “You have to get used to being uncomfortable.”
This isn’t over. This is a fairly conservative rural community, but it also has an active arts community, so the opinions on the appropriateness of a drag queen giving an LGBTQ presentation to a group of early teens as compulsory education runs the full gamut. The conversation/argument continues on the heavily censored, by said arts community, on the Musquodoboit Harbour Facebook page as well as on the Musquodoboit Harbour V2 uncensored Facebook page.