The Rainbow Alphabets, were afforded a day, which led to a parade, which led to a month of celebrating their differences.

Despite the fact that this month had already been claimed by Canada’s First Nations…

And the fact that this leads into Canada Day…a true celebration of ALL Canadians, they persisted…and not only this, tried to add another letter to the always expanding group of marginalized.

“GAYS FOR PALENSTINE”, these lunatics chanted. They even changed their flag to reflect their support, despite a group of religious zealots who have already proven to NOT BEND and where abundant virgins will be afforded to them by becoming martyrs.

But yet…the chickens still opted to support KFC in their efforts, trying to appease the alligator that would happily consume them, have started to realize that…they were duped.

Hijacking the first month of warmish weather…when they could march the streets and shake their wangs in front of family friendly crowds, has abruptly come to an end…at least in the center of the Canadian Universe - Toronto.

Terrorists cannot and should not be negotiated with, is the message here. While most of us learned this long ago, those who have choosingly decided to FORGET HISTORY, are now in the cycle of repeating it.

You see…screeching to get your way, is no where near in the same league as those who have infiltrated a country…stand with force…and the use of weapons to defend their position.

Which is the ‘WHY’, HAMAS supporting Muslims chose to again, block another Pride activity:

Yup…they shut down the Pride Parade to champion their support of a terrorist regime in a place that doesn’t exist on a map - Palestine - which wouldn’t even exist on our same continent.

And while the lefties are left, trying to sort this out…even the Toronto Police have bowed out…to the Terrorist supporting mafia that has taken over the event:

None of these people speak for Canadian Values…no matter what you believe about Canadian Culture and whether it even exists or not.

They’ve been gaining more vocal ground because of political support, their ability to screech and minority status.

And now…

We get a perfect sample of what it means to stand up to the Muslim Community…and this happens to coincide with the absolute REJECTION of these cultural shifts, inside of France.

Macron is Out!

Le Pen is IN…and she’s winning back a nation under the position of MASS DEPORTATION…

They can buck all they want…pay and sponsor as many other terrorists as they can:

When comes down to it…

We’re all sick of their shit…and we’re just not standing for it anymore.

Sometime between now and tomorrow…the Alphabets are going to hopefully come to the conclusion that, they want to be a superior minority in Canada…and that negotiating with people who’d rather see them stoned to death or thrown off buildings, will sink in.

Failing that…the rest of us get to make a batch of popcorn and watch as these 2 groups come to head…and then we only have the remainder to deal with.

There is no negotiations with either of them…and a lot of Canadians are happy to watch them eat their own…because…

They’ve all earned it!