About a month ago, I got on a Livestream with Dr. Steven Pelech and Dr. Chris Shaw, from the Canadian COVID Care Alliance, discussing their book, now released on Amazon and Indigo - Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole…

With a promise to follow up on their 2nd book and include a couple of others from the Children’s Health Defense - COVID-19 Pandemonium, A pandemic of Ignorance, Fear and Greed. The Capture of Our Institutions.

And rather than just doing a livestream…I thought it’d be great if we did a full on Zoom Townhall so that others could not only listen in, but also be a part of the conversation.

Due to the busy Christmas Season…it’s taken a while to work out the scheduling on this, mostly (all of it) on my side - I totally need somebody to help organize my life, but we’ve got this set for next Monday, December 9th - 7:00 pm, MST.

On the call will be, Dr. Steven Pelech, Dr. Chris Shaw, Dr. Maria Gutschi and Dr. York Hsiang. We’ll do an open conversation regarding some of the information in the book as well as have an open Q&A period to close off the call.

Unfortunately…I’ve only got 100 seats in my Zoom.

Fortunately…It will still be livestreamed on X, and I’ll be recording the call for those who weren’t able to attend.

I know that you’re not going to want to miss this!

There is No Charge…No Tickets…No Reservations. This will be a First Come, First Seat Event where the link for the Townhall will be released at 5pm, MST - via Substack. I cannot provide the Link on X because of spambots (I’ve tried this, it doesn’t turn out well), but no subscription - paid or free - to my substack is required, you’ll just have to remember to check out the link, when posted.

I’m greatly look forward to this conversation and appreciate the time that they’ve been able to afford our community.

Reserve the date in your calendar and I hope to see you there!

