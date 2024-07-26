“A hundred bazillion jobs will be created in saving our environment”, screech the lunatics who’ve don clothing fashioned out of old potato chip bags, “we’re saving the planet, one EV battery at a time!”

Alright…that may be a little embellished, but what we’ve seen play out over the last few years with the green zealots is still equally as crazy.

$30 billion taxpayer dollars, shucked out to build batteries for cars that nobody wants, nobody can afford and aren’t practical in Canadian winter temperatures are as practical as pockets on your gonch.

But yet they still persisted.

And now…

This here battery plant, that hadn’t yet received any of the $551 Million Taxpayer dollars that the government committed to…that was supposed to create 600 jobs in the region, which were most likely ALSO going to be given away to Temporary Foreign Workers from other countries, has pulled the plug!

In a statement to CBC News, Umicore Rechargeable Battery Materials Inc. said Friday that its project in Loyalist Township is impacted by the "significant worsening of the EV market context and the impacts this has on the entire supply chain." … The company said its legacy contracts were tailing off faster than anticipated and there's a delay in the "ramp-up of contracts" in Europe.

Tailing off faster than anticipated?

Who would flush $2.76 Billion down the toilet when they had already figured that there was going to be a really tiny window of opportunity to begin with?

Given the fact that almost every major manufacturer of EVs has already divested from these, globally…

Where China, who can produce these and land them in Canada for the costs lower than replacement of an EV Battery, have already got graveyards full of brand spanking new EVs that NOBODY WANTS!

You know…the ones that Canada has invested in…and then Christia Freeland hit with Tariffs because they can compete at prices lower than we can produce?

Yeah…THOSE ONES.

And somehow, there are still people defending these and supporting them.

If only somebody could have forecasted this in advance, hey?

Fortunately…this is not one of the companies who Canadian Taxpayers have $30 Billion sunk into…where chances of recouping our “investment”, is only 20 years from this current time…where the market is already drying up.

Looking good, Canada.

Looking. Good!

Leave a comment