After almost tripling the budget and with delays on getting Fluoride back into the Municipal Drinking Water in Calgary and surrounding areas…

With an expected launch of this to be in Q1 of 2025…sometime this month…

Apparently, there are some hiccups with getting a corrosive agent into a failing set of pipes.

Or something…

The city of Calgary provided an update on the timelines, that you can read here: LINK

It’s hard to say what the actual issue is…

But the equipment has been installed at the Glenmore and Bearspaw Water Treatment Plants but isn’t able to be commissioned.

Appreciating that constructing a new building and retrofitting equipment onto failing infrastructure is a little more complicated than assembling an IDANÄS sideboard from Ikea…

When something HALTS at the commissioning stages, it’s typically a sign that terrible things have happened in the building stages.

I mean, why delay this until mid-spring/summer if they just needed to tighten a few bolts, hey?

Through this, however…the City of Calgary still wants you to remember that fluoride is still supported by Alberta Health Services and Health Canada - as it is a MEDICAL TREATMENT that is being forced onto a population of people who have not consented to this…going against the Alberta Bill of Rights Amendment Act, 2024, that reads:

The Alberta Bill of Rights Amendment Act, 2024:

adds the right of the individual with capacity not to be subjected to, or coerced into receiving medical care, treatment or a procedure, without consent unless that individual is likely to cause substantial harm to themselves or to others

However…neither the City of Calgary nor the Province of Alberta want to recognize that Fluoride is a Medical Treatment and individuals who resist are not a harm to themselves or others.

Further to this matter, they still rely on a randomized study of children in Grade 2, to support the Safe and Effective Narrative…published by Community Dentistry and Oral Epidemiology →HERE, that measured the impacts of fluoridation cessation.

But this fails to take into consideration the Federal Court Ruling against the EPA, where adding fluoride to water at any levels, isn’t safe!

The fact that other states and Canadian Provinces and Cities are reviewing this information and deciding against Fluoride.

It’s NOT SAFE…

As for effective…Cochrane Oral Health…that publishes studies in support of Fluoride and Fluoride Treatments conducted a study on the supplementation of Fluoride - through Tablets, Drops, Lozenges and Chewing Gum:

Only to conclude that No Conclusion could be reached about the effectiveness of fluoride supplements in preventing tooth decay in young children…

As in…if you are supplementing with drops or lozenges, it has no effect but if you have it in your drinking water, it does.

Does this make sense to you?

Me neither.

Now, this study was conducted on children 6 years old and younger…the Alberta Study, conducted on children in Grade 2 or 7 years old…after baby teeth have been removed.

You are being expected to believe that Fluoride supplementation from birth is necessary to strengthen teeth…but doesn’t really start working until children turn 7 years old.

It doesn’t make sense.

It’s a complete Grift…

And if fluorosis were the only harm that was caused by this…you should, under the Alberta Bill of Rights, still be able to decline and this should not be added on masse through our drinking water.

Problem is…the federal court case out of California deemed this to cause impairment of brain function and loss of IQ…

But fluoride can also be linked to:

Damaging the Immune System;

Making bones Brittle; important as you age - think of seniors breaking a hip…

Alzheimer’s;

Arthritis;

Bone deformities;

Childhood behavioral Problems;

Cancer…

The list goes on.

With any luck and hope…the petition put out by Safe Water Calgary that has over 7,400 signatures at current, will keep gaining some strength and finally make either an impact with the province or with the city of Calgary.

If you haven’t seen this yet, follow the link →HERE.

And let’s see this temporary reprieve become a permanent moratorium on Fluoride in Drinking Water in Calgary and push for this for the rest of Alberta!

