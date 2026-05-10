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Diane's avatar
Diane
15h

Time to go back to a flip phone. There is so much coming down that Canadians have no idea about. I also suggest stocking up. Thank you Sheldon for bringing this forward. This is unbelievable. We Canadians should be doing a class action lawsuit against the liberal party and their corruption. Is there not a way to start a class action.

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Carol Tencza's avatar
Carol Tencza
15h

You should know by now that the so-called "Legislation" ALWAYS COME'S AFTER THE FACT HAS BEEN IN PLAY - for "how long"? These "parliamentary" bills are to cover their own butts. Gotta wake up, peeps.

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