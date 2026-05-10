Breaking News...
And you're not going to want to miss this.
Now we know why Carney built a manufactured majority. Bill C-22. MP Dane Lloyd has confirmed it - the government wants to activate the microphone on your smart devices. Same government that tracked 33 million Canadians during COVID without authorization. Full breakdown tomorrow at Noon. Subscribe to Haver Uplay so you don't miss it.
Time to go back to a flip phone. There is so much coming down that Canadians have no idea about. I also suggest stocking up. Thank you Sheldon for bringing this forward. This is unbelievable. We Canadians should be doing a class action lawsuit against the liberal party and their corruption. Is there not a way to start a class action.
You should know by now that the so-called "Legislation" ALWAYS COME'S AFTER THE FACT HAS BEEN IN PLAY - for "how long"? These "parliamentary" bills are to cover their own butts. Gotta wake up, peeps.