The only thing more egregious than the Vaccine Mandates for Healthcare Workers in the Province of BC, was the entirety of Bill 36 that contained this.

A bill created with a GAG order in place to keep healthcare workers from even talking about concerns, if doesn’t meet with what they are allowed to say - the official narrative.

Bill 36, was put in place in January of 2023…which is about the same time that anybody who was following the Statistics had already seen the abysmal failures in vaccines at reducing mortality from CONVID.

They used all sorts of doughnut charts, BCCDC in tracking the hospitalizations, ICU admissions and CONVID associated Mortality…but quit using these when they, like every other province using this to push vaccines, could no longer hide the fact that the jabs were never effective.

How, do you even throw together a gag order around vaccine mandates, with threats of fines, being fired and losing licenses to practice medicine…when there were more deaths in 2022 than the sum of 2020 and 2021, in BC.

Keeping in mind…there were no jabs in 2020…double doses for the beginning of 2021, boosters by September of 2021…boosters on boosters on boosters for 2022.

A perfect progression.

This is the information that they used to rationalize being the only province with such draconian measures in place and leaving healthcare workers to be sidelined, while the healthcare system was collapsing.

Because of this…BC had to ship Cancer Patients to the United States for Treatments, close Emergency Rooms and now has 25% of their population without a family doctor and 5 year wait times to even see one.

But no more!

Working at the speed of science [rolls eyes], Queen Bonnie has wave her magic wand and done away with all of that sciencing and BC will no longer be under a Health Emergency for CONVID-19.

We’re at the 8th month of 2024…no other province has been this batshit crazy for over a year.

Leaves me to ask, in addition to the lives lost - relying on a vaccine that never worked - how many others have died from non-CONVID associated mortality, due to the healthcare staffing shortages?

