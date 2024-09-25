With Jagmeet Singh “shredding” the ‘Supply and Confidence’ deal with the Liberals a couple weeks back…the BLOC stepped in to say that they’d be happy to carry the Liberal Minority party through to another election.

In this, they’ve already received some latitude on immigration as well as a $2.1 Billion Federal Spend in Quebec for Satellite Services, which has already made them more successful in 2 weeks than the Jagmeet NDP were in 2 years, in negotiations with the Liberals.

It’s truly amazing that Jagmeet has lead his Federal Parent of the Provincial NDP to decimation while getting nothing in return, to the point that Singh looks like he won’t even retain his own seat in the next election.

And now that the BLOC have stepped in, he’ll not even get attention from the Libs.

Today, Yves Blanchet made a public statement about how they’ll not only extort the Liberal Party…but that they’ll also try to do this with the Conservatives.

Their list of demands, must be met by October 29th, 2024 or the Bloc may support a non-confidence vote.

Additionally, they will talk to the Conservatives about support for their demands and could work to push the same non-confidence vote for some sort of coalition party, for the next federal government.

Yves picks no bones in saying that he’ll do what is right for Quebec and while some of these policies may also benefit the rest of Canada, he really doesn’t care if they do or don’t.

You have to appreciate him for this…but, does he really have this sort of leverage?

Not really.

You see, even though the Bloc has 32 seats vs the 22 that the previously coaligned NDP have…by themselves, they don’t have the power to really push for a Non-Confidence Vote, nor support the Conservatives on this.

And, despite the fact that Jag has shredded his deal with the Liberals…he’s not going to be in a rush to have an election because the party is still broke from the 2021 election.

For the 2021 election, the NDP took out a $21 Million Dollar Loan and haven’t paid it back yet and despite them still being the parent of the Provincial NDP, BC is having their provincial election…where the NDP could end up losing the province.

They’ll be spending every penny they have just to try and keep control there to shoot any cash towards Jag and his floundering and failed federal party.

Alberta NDP just had their leadership campaign and are currently doing everything they can in Anti-UCP townhalls, ads and messaging to try and get more favor under new opposition leader - Naheed Nenshi.

There is also some talk about the Alberta NDP having to rebrand because of being linked to the toxic coaligned federal arm…

With the only other heavy hitting NDP province being Manitoba, as near as I can figure, they’re on the verge of being completely broke as well and really don’t have a population to support funding for a country wide campaign.

The NDP have to stay supporting the Liberals, no matter how insane they get over the next year.

The Bloc will try to extort the Liberals, may even try to lean on the NDP to support a Conservative Non-Confidence but this is highly unlikely to even happen.

Future projections for seats in the next federal election look to reduce all parties except the CPC to sitting at the little kids table in Parliament.

They’ll all have no voice.

Which is a good thing but what I’m saying here…with exception of the Conservatives and the Majority of Canadians…a Non-Confidence vote and early election is simply not on the table.

Good try though, Yves.

But there’ll be no bananas for you today.

Leave a comment