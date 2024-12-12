It was a pretty shitty thing to do and I thank all of those who have reached out to me to help bring me back to my senses…

As you know, I am a passionate person…my family, my community, my province and my country.

Our communities and country.

And while I will require funding for my journey into my next steps, running for city council…it really was inappropriate to retract my offer of suspending paid subscriptions on short notice and during this time of year.

The Liberal Plan, for a GST Holiday, where estimates on savings were stated that it’d save the average family less than $5, is shameful…

And when I had a number of people who reached out to me or having to cancel their monthly subscription for $5…It was heartbreaking, realizing how much that same $5 means.

And for this, you have my most humbled apologies.

Immersed in content and with a great appreciation for the financial situation in Canada and with Canadians right now…in haste and maybe a little bit of panic, I’d somehow overlooked this.

Costs, greatly in the red for me at current…my bid for council, like even having a paid subscription base…was never an intent.

And I appreciate the situation that others are in…my family, not immune from the rise in cost of living and budgetary restraints.

We’ll get through this…

Together.

And if I have to pick bottles to fund my campaign…so be it.

Having YOU as a part of my community is still as important as has always been.

We can reassess in the New Year or the next year or the year after that…and if the pulse is still more about the community than is about affordability…

With persistence and perseverance enough to piss a hole in a rock…

We’ll do this.

Together.

Paid Subscriptions will NOT be resumed as of December 15th, 2024, as I’d previously stated…and if there is anything I can do to help you out, please let me know.

I’ll make no promises…but I’ll do my damnedest!

And again, I’m sorry.