Yes…I know that I’m a couple weeks out in chatting about the AstraZeneca jabs, being pulled from the global market…

Some claiming the reasoning from this was due to ‘Low Demand’.

But we all know that this was bullshit.

They could have done this in 2021…if this was the actual reasoning…because several countries ahead of Canadian Provinces had already begun doing this in April of 2021…the Province of Alberta, in May of 2021:

And one month later, more than half of the AstraJabs were tossed out because they’d expired.

And even while other countries, including Canada had decided to stop using them…because nobody wanted them…because “rare” adverse reactions were no longer “rare”…and despite the fact that we had to throw out half of what we’d already purchased by June 18th, 2021…Health Canada still added a warning label to them, June 29th, 2021:

Now…by the time that these had been pulled in Canada, they’d caused 4,718 injuries, both serious and non-serious:

Which is a lot, considering that they’d only been around for a few months before being pulled…

But when you compare how many people were injured by these jabs, in comparison to Pfizer and Moderna…you’d have to ask, why they weren’t pulled when they hit the same levels…and why they’re still even being offered now that their injuries grossly exceed those of the AZ’s.

I mean seriously…look at the injuries and serious injuries by Moderna and Pfizer.

They dilute this by saying that there were more of these jabs given…but does it matter how many were given if they continued to rack up body counts by way that they failed to protect people, lessen severity or reduce transmission?

Or are the injuries enough to stand on their own to be pulled from the market?

What’s the threshold?

And why did it take until now for AstraZeneca to pull their application for the jabs?

Welp…it’s like this.

In order to do this, they’d have to provide their Clinical Trial Results…and if they did this prior to nobody taking the COVID Jabs anymore…a lot more questions would need to be asked and a lot more scrutiny would have surrounded the other pharmaceuticals offered throughout the scamdemic.

You can find a copy of their clinical trials →Here.

And while some have taken time to drill into this…so far what has been revealed is that 1:36 people were injured by the jabs…which is a lot greater than what we were told, or even reported above.

But there are a lot more troubling questions that need to be drilled into, here…

One of the first things that hopped off of the page, for me…was this:

There were 2 subjects, out of the 10,793 people in the Placebo Group…that had a reaction to SALINE.

Saline is Salt - Sodium Chloride and Water.

HOW…did they manage to find 2 people allergic to saltwater, out of 10.7k people…when for the entire history of medical studies, only one single case of this has EVER BEEN REPORTED.

How well were they paying attention to what may have caused this, if nobody even questioned these as results?

How would a syringe full of saltwater cause 3 women to spontaneously abort fetuses?

And why were these results posted over the entire study group…ie, 3/10,793 in the placebo group…15/21,587 in the AZ Jab group.

Not all 10.7k of the placebo group nor 21,587 of the jabby group could even get pregnant…when there were only a total of 14,400 women in the trial…

Where the average age was 50.2 years old.

Which means that the potential for the 15/21587 - fetuses that were spontaneously aborted…may have been a perfect 15/15 - or 100% of the pregnant women in this study, aborted their babies, spontaneously after being jabbed.

That’d sure be a statistic that everybody would have wanted to know, going into these, hey?

But it’s not broken out…furthermore…they never even considered these aborted fetuses as DEATHS.

Now…maybe all of these premature babies didn’t die…but I’d bet money/marbles or chalk that they didn’t all survive.

So many questions…

I’ll be drilling into this at greater lengths…but wanted to have a Live Stream with Regina Watteel - PhD Statistics, author of ‘Fisman’s Fraud’…and will work to get this in the schedule for Next Week.

I’ll go through and jot down the rest of my concerns…she’s going to take some time to go through the study…we’ll meet in a stream and compare notes.

In the meantime…if you’ve gone through any of this and have comment or question, feel free to drop it into the comments section below, and I’ll definitely work to get you an answer.

