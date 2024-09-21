A new video has dropped by Calgary’s Progressive Future, where they openly brag about being unions represented by their purple haired, genderless, mascot puppet.

Let’s take a moment to analyze this claim, as it raises some disturbing issues.

If we assume they genuinely support 44,000 union members, consider this: Calgary has approximately 1,665,000 residents. That means only 2.6% of the population is influencing council decisions for the remaining 97.4%.

Read that again: 2.6% are making decisions for 97.4%.

This is troubling, especially when only 393,090 voters participated in the last municipal election. Even with that turnout, 11% of the population is making decisions for 89%—if all represented union members actually showed up to vote.

The issue here is that I don’t believe Calgary’s Progressive Future truly represents those 44,000 union members. I suspect that a portion of the $1.7 million spent by CF in the last election was used to support candidates who do not align with the values of most Calgarians.

For example, they backed Blanket Rezoning, despite over 700 Calgarians attending a City Hall meeting to voice their concerns, alongside more than 6,000 written submissions opposing it. Yet, CF congratulated the councilors who supported this decision, giving them passing grades:

In addition to this…the following show up as a part of the “Take Action” plans of Calgary’s Future:

Keeping Calgary free from party politics is a recurring theme, particularly evident in the outrage surrounding Bill 20, introduced earlier this year. Calgary’s Progressive Future (CF), listed as a Third Party Advertiser, has endorsed candidates in each of Calgary’s 14 wards and invested in promoting the city’s least popular mayor, Jyoti Gondek, effectively operating like a political party with a distinct platform.

Yet, they seem opposed to competition.

Their call to repeal Bill 18 stems from the fact that this legislation prevents the federal government from bypassing provincial authority in municipal development. This means that while the federal government promotes blanket rezoning and concepts like 15-minute cities, the province has the power to step in and reject these initiatives.

Additionally, their use of the Pride Flag in the "Keeping Calgary Schools Safe" campaign raises questions about their true intent:

There is growing concern about the extreme views being pushed regarding the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Recently, two townships in Alberta have organized votes to remove painted sidewalks from their towns and schools. These symbols were never voted on, are not inclusive and are seen as a part of promoting a radical “Gender Identity” agenda through SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) education in schools. Furthermore, these programs intend to undermine parental rights by limiting access to information about their children’s experiences and promote gender policies/reassignment, often presenting these topics positively, even at ages where discussions about sexuality may not be appropriate.

The intent to manipulate elections has never been more blatant. This is an open admission that union dues are being used to secure seats on City Council, where they claim to represent 44,000 Calgarians, don’t want others to benefit from a municipal party platform and really only represent leftist policies and ideas from the federal government that have led to the failures we see today:

General Fiscal Management;

Safety in Calgary Communities;

Safety on our LRTs and with Public Transport;

Infrastructure Failures - an entire summer without water;

Crumbling roads and potholes;

Botched arena deal, due to additional terms placed by Mayor Gondek;

Sending Calgary money to Quebec for a legal battle on Hijabs;

EV Buses being purchased, despite their abysmal failure in Edmonton;

The Greenline Boondoggle, which shrunk from 50km of track to 10km while the price ballooned by more than $1.5 Billion Dollars;

Another increase on the existing increase on property taxes for 2025;

Proposed municipal taxes on items you are already paying provincial and federal taxes on - fuel, vehicle registration, liquor, tobacco products…

Blanket Rezoning;

With the growing concerns of Calgarians and failures of our current city council, do you believe that it’s a great idea to allow these 2.6% to govern the rest of us?

Are you a Union Puppet?

Leave a comment