So uh…been chatting with Eva Chippuik about trying to get another event planned in Edmonton and as luck would have it…there’s a good reason to get together for a beverage or few.

As it turns out, the Premier will be heading out to Camrose following this Town Hall, so don’t expect this to be much more than an hour to 90 minutes in length for her event, but it’s great to be in a room with the Premier, hear her live vs radio or on soundbites and meet with a lot of like minded folk.

Yes…we are making this around a UCP Meetup, with Premier Smith - Saturday, September 28th, 2024 - Noon…but afterwards, the afternoon and evening are all ours!

The afterhours venue is still in the planning stages, I’ll get this sorted and send out reminders as we go…but for the time being, if you are interested in meeting myself, Eva and a whole lot of others and seeing the premier speak…get your tickets to the townhall - FREE - here →Link.

