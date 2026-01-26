Despite a new City Council, it’s becoming painfully clear that administration intends to carry on its quiet war against Calgary’s culture…as if their previous attempts weren’t already egregious enough.

Latest Hits:

Rebranding Fort Calgary;

Gutting Olympic Plaza;

Slapping the city with the vapid slogan “Blue Sky City”;

Mandatory land acknowledgements as performance politics;

Racist hiring practices rebranded as “inclusion”;

No celebration. No fireworks. No pride for Calgary’s 150th birthday;

Forced densification nobody asked for, now actively distorting the real estate market;

“Art” that requires an explanation so it doesn’t get mistaken for roadside debris and hauled to the dump;

The list goes on….

And now…the heart of a community has been given 30 days to pack their shit and git.

But what is this really all about?

For nearly three decades, Cathy Jacobs has built something that’s becoming increasingly rare in this city - a community within a community. What evolved into Angel’s Café became more than a business - it became an institution.

After recently signing another five-year lease with the City, renewing her mortgage, locking in vendor contracts and for the first time ever, even committing to staff bonuses, Cathy was optimistic about the next 5 years in her journey.

Angel’s isn’t another franchised and soul-less restaurant, like those that are decorating every other Calgary community as if were a 90’s(esque) shopping mall food court.

It’s a unique haven for the politically active as well as a warm stop for people along the bike paths. A place for seniors across 16th Avenue at Colonel Belcher - limited in mobility, but not in belonging - to cross the street and be somewhere familiar. Somewhere welcoming. Somewhere where everybody knows your name.

Calgary’s coffee-shop version of Cheers.

And now, the City has decided it’s expendable.

Over the last five years, nearly half a million Canadian businesses have closed their doors - some barely escaping bankruptcy, others thrust into it by the nonsensical Trudeau-era policies, during the Scamdemic.

Last year seeing 7,000 restaurants closing across Canada, another 4,000 expected to close their doors for the last time in 2026…and with the economic policies and rising food costs under Carney - 4,000 seems awfully low.

Let’s also add in the unemployment situation…Calgary’s unemployment rate hit 7.9% in November 2025 - well above the national average of 6.8%, and while Calgary is adding ‘New Jobs’…killing off existing in the process and failing to add these jobs at a rate that’s proportional to population growth is economic suicide.

At the tail end of the Nenshi dynasty, Notley ruling over the Province, Trudeau treating Canada like his own personal Titanic - gleefully sailing towards the iceberg of ideological and economic destruction - gutting Calgary’s core, property taxes have been redistributed to businesses outside of downtown and homeowners - leaning a lot heavier on businesses…

Property wise - in Calgary, with par dollar value on a personal residence and a business property - businesses are paying 4.8x the amount…as in, if you are paying $200/month through your Tax Installment Payment Program, a business is paying almost $1000/month…and that’s a lot of hroshi to cover!

As businesses survive on profit margins…this tax get’s spread throughout the products you purchase as one of the unseen taxes in addition to what you already pay through income tax, fuel tax, GST, employment salaries and their associated burdens.

Opening a New Business in Calgary, for those with a dream - like Cathy had 28 years ago…has become impractical, if not outright impossible and with the Province of Alberta seeking a divorce from the New World Order, under Mark Carney - to preserve the few remaining remnants of what was the Canadian Dream - an attack on the entrepreneurial spirit of Albertans - really couldn’t come at a worse time.

Cathy has housed venues at Angel’s, that skated around the CONVID restrictions…

Where during the ‘Recall Gondek’ campaign, launched by Landon Johnston prior to becoming Ward 14 City Councillor, served as a permanent location for petition signatures.

During the last municipal election, Cathy was one of those brave enough to throw her hat into representing her community - running in Ward 1…hosting events for herself and the ABC Municipal Party, she belonged to.

And as reciprocity is concerned - where no good deed goes unpunished - during the watermain break in 2024 - Cathy found herself at the short end of the City Stick - her business throughout this was greatly impacted, closing down without water during some of her Main Events - Father’s Day and Canada Day weekend - traditionally her busiest times - amping up her 12 positions of employment to 25.

The reason for the closure is that the parking lot that Cathy rents from the city, will be used as a staging area for additional repairs to the Water Main - and you won’t find me arguing that this doesn’t need to be done…it absolutely has to. Leaving 100% of Calgarians and those who share our watermain in neighboring communities - without water, is completely unacceptable.

But closing Angel’s forever to host a staging area, during repairs that are only slated to last until December of 2026…how does this make sense?

When I talked to Cathy last night, she’d explained that this was the official reason given…but was also able to walk me through the route of the horizontal drilling for the watermain repairs - them not being underneath her building, nor within any radius that would cause safety concerns - and while limited parking due to city and contractor vehicles would cause some issues - foot traffic while parking would limited, could help her business survive and her dream to continue.

And seriously…despite seeing blockades, traffic cones, signs in construction zones - throughout the city and year round - none of them have weekend crews - the busy time for a Cappuccino & Ice Cream Cafe.

And why such short notice?

30 days to pack up 30 years and vacate?

Do any of these ‘decision makers’ have the basic understanding of business or is there more to this story?

An emergency meeting, from what I’m told, will be raised at City Hall on Tuesday, January 27th - to try and come up with some solutions and potential compensations for the rest of the businesses that will be impacted throughout the repairs…but where does that leave Cathy as the only business being shut down?

Will the city, at expense of the taxpayers, agree to cover the balance of the mortgage of her building, contracts with her vendors, goodwill accrued over her 28 years, moving costs, lost perishable inventory and future revenues on the 5 year lease she just signed with the city - because it’s them responsible for these costs?

Will the city be able to help Cathy place her 12 employees and find additional openings for the 13 other seasonal jobs that Cathy brings?

If you answered ‘no’ to the above 2 questions, I suspect you are probably correct.

These are the same people who turned a $10 Million fluoridation project into a $28 Million dollar boondoggle - with no regard to the people that are footing the bill.

And now…fixing previous fuckups while spiting the communities and businesses that support their employment - you must agree - is not the way to move forward in rebuilding the trust back into city administration that’s been self imploding since Mayor Nenshi.

So, what is this really all about?

It’s more than just fixing the pipes.

Because it’s also seemingly about:

Killing employment opportunities;

Erasing a business that contributes to city operations through taxation;

A continuation of the war on Calgary Culture;

Continued decimation of the entrepreneurial spirit in Calgary; that’s been -

Crushing small businesses to pay for ideological incompetence of previous councils; by an -

Administration being run by people with no accountability or business sense; serving to -

Punish political dissent;

All probably just one big coincidence, hey?

Listen…I’ve run a small business and during my council campaign last year, I met hundreds of other small business owners, barely hanging on by a thread.

For many of them, today’s tax bills are what I used to pay in rent. Some of those businesses are already gone - closed up, packed up, and moved on - from when I met them during my campaign and by election day.

While in business…I watched one owner uproot his shop and move across the street, not across the city, not across town - just across the street. Slightly better space. Slightly better rent.

He lost 50% of his business overnight.

That’s how fragile this environment is.

Cathy has been exceptional within the business community.

She survived COVID.

She survived two major water main breaks in recent years.

She endured being openly targeted for her political advocacy - including having her signs defaced during the last election cycle.

She built her building. She grew her business. She employs year-round, while absorbing operational tax increases that have bankrupted others.

And now?

She’s being punished - for no legitimate reason at all.

Not because she failed.

Not because she mismanaged.

Not because the business wasn’t viable.

But because the City decided she was expendable.

A new broom should sweep clean - and with a new council in place, it’s time for them to do the same - eliminate those who’ve decided to wage wars on the people who support our communities.

Support the business leaders who work to set an example by continuing to build their dreams.

And not build a city, to spite the people of our city.

What can you do?

Glad you asked…forwarding this from others who are closer to the ground:

I don’t have to tell you how much Cathy Jacobs & Angel’s Cafe, and the staff and family means to all of us.

If you do anything please write the letter/email and your councilor (#3)

And let’s fill council chambers tomorrow (#2 Tuesday)

Please share this - let’s get lots of people taking action and having loving impact.

1. #CTA - #CALLToACTION - Calgary Council Chambers - Tuesday Jan 27

2. #CTA - #CALLToACTION - Candlelight Prayer Gathering for Angel’s Cafe - Fri Jan 30 2026

3. #CTA - #CALLToACTION - Write to Calgary Mayor / City Councilors to Show Support for Angel’s Cafe

4. List of council emails and their EAs

***

1. #CTA - #CALLToACTION - Calgary Council Chambers - Tuesday Jan 27

DATE: Tues Jan 27

TIME: 9:30 am -

LOCATION: Calgary City Council Chambers

ADDRESS: 800 Macleod Trail SE

This is Angel’s Cafes’ last week due to the city’s long-standing mismanagement of Calgary’s water infrastructure. They will close their doors on Sunday after receiving a termination of their lease from the City the other day.

Join us in Calgary City Council chambers on Tuesday to stand in solidarity for Angel’s Cafe. An urgent motion will be presented, calling on council to support businesses impacted by the recent water main breaks. Your presence is vital to encourage the council to take the right action in supporting small businesses and to demonstrate our collective support for that action.

Let’s fill council chambers to hold space and love for members of council to vote to do the right thing in support of small businesses taking huge unnecessary losses as a result of the City’s sudden decision to build a new line (aka long term mismanagement and misuse of maintenance fees changed to rate-payers.)

Angel’s owner Cathy Jacob’s understands the need, but is aware there are options in how the city could handle the situation and we feel she deserves to be compensated. Her employees still need to be paid and she’s committed to doing that. Cathy’s lease just renewed, and contracts with suppliers were also, The city broke her lease and has no obligations, but Cathys’ contracts come with obligations.

We want to attend to hold space for council to do the right thing. Let’s show up, not in animosity nor protest, but in love and expectation, that they can and will be the council that could really make a difference and be a positive force for the City.

2. #CTA - #CALLToACTION - Candlelight Prayer Gathering for Angel’s Cafe - Fri Jan 30 2026

In the spirit of compassion and kindness, we are inviting our community to come together for a candlelight prayer gathering in support of Angel’s Café and Cathy during this challenging time.

Angel’s Café – 4105 Montgomery View NW

Candlelight Prayer Gathering

Friday, January 30, 2026 - 6:00 PM

Let’s stand together in love, prayer, and quiet reflection.

3. #CTA - #CALLToACTION - Write to Calgary Mayor / City Councilors to Show Support for Angel’s Cafe

Sample Letter below:

Angel’s Café in Edworthy Park has been ordered by the City to shut down and relocate within 30 days due to planned water main construction beneath the building — despite having their lease renewed for another five years just days ago. This sudden closure puts a 28-year community institution, its employees, and Cathy’s family livelihood at serious risk. We are asking our community to help by emailing our Ward 7 Councillor and the Mayor to request urgent intervention, fairness, and a workable solution.

Every email matters. Even a short note helps.

cc your councilor, your MLA & Premier Danielle Smith.

Please email:

Councillor Myke Atkinson – Ward 7

eaward7@calgary.ca

WARD7@calgary.ca

Myke.Atkinson@calgary.ca

Mayor

Jeromy.A.Farkas@Calgary.ca

or themayor@calgary.ca

I am writing to urgently request your immediate attention regarding the sudden closure order issued to Angel’s Café in Edworthy Park. City representatives informed owner Cathy Jacobs that her café must shut down and relocate within 30 days due to planned water main construction beneath the building. This directive came without warning and only days after the City renewed her lease for another five years. For 28 years, Angel’s Café has been a valued community gathering place serving thousands of Calgarians who use Edworthy Park and the Bow River pathway system. The café supports multiple employees, provides Cathy’s family livelihood, and gives back extensively to the community, including feeding families in need during holidays. A 30-day shutdown and relocation timeline is not realistic for a fully operational food-service business. The logistical, financial, staffing, legal, and emotional impacts are severe. This abrupt order places an extraordinary and unfair burden on a small business that has operated responsibly and in partnership with the City for nearly three decades. This situation raises serious concerns about infrastructure planning, communication, and accountability. Long-term infrastructure projects should not result in sudden business closures without meaningful notice, transition planning, and fair compensation. We respectfully request: 1. An immediate pause on the 30-day closure timeline 2. Senior-level review of alternative engineering or staging solutions 3. A formal mitigation and compensation plan 4. Direct senior engagement with Cathy to explore workable options 5. A clear commitment that once the water main replacement is completed, Angel’s Café will be restored to its original location so all Calgarians and visitors from surrounding communities can continue to enjoy this cherished gathering place. Angel’s Café is a cornerstone of this community. We urge decisive leadership to protect public safety while preserving a long-standing local business. Thank you for your prompt attention. Sincerely,

4. List of council emails and their EAs

Jeromy.A.Farkas@calgary.ca, themayor@calgary.ca, Kim.Tyers@calgary.ca, eaward1@calgary.ca, Jennifer.Wyness@calgary.ca, eaward2@calgary.ca, Andrew.Yule@calgary.ca, eaward3@calgary.ca, DJ.Kelly@calgary.ca, eaward4@calgary.ca, Raj.Dhaliwal@calgary.ca eaward5@calgary.ca, John.Pantazopoulos@Calgary.ca eaward6@calgary.ca, Myke.Atkinson@calgary.ca eaward7@calgary.ca, Nathaniel.Schmidt@calgary.ca eaward8@calgary.ca, Harrison.Clark@calgary.ca eaward9@calgary.ca, Andre.Chabot@calgary.ca eaward10@calgary.ca, Rob.Ward@calgary.ca caward11@calgary.ca, Mike.Jamieson@calgary.ca eaward12@calgary.ca, Dan.Mclean@calgary.ca eaward13@calgary.ca, Landon.Johnston@calgary.ca eaward14@calgary.ca,

Leave a comment