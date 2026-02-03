Having spent time online, watching the news - both broadcast and print - and sitting in on conversations and meetings, the general consensus around Alberta divorcing Canada is looking at toning down the conversation to woo the ‘Elbows ups’, the ‘Forever Canadians’ and the fence-sitters into Alberta Independence from Canada.

But this is wrong.

And it’s time we start calling this movement what it actually is - even if it means using their language…because it really is more accurate.

This is about Separation.

And we are Separatists.

Not Traitors.

Not Treasonists.

Not Alt-Right.

Not White Supremacists.

We are people who recognize what Canada has become and have decided we no longer want to be part of it.

Our parents and grandparents went to war for this country. Others stayed behind to build it, maintain it and make it work.

They built and defended a nation rooted in opportunity.

Hard Work.

Respect.

Morals.

Equality.

Fairness.

A place where people could feel safe.

And express themselves freely.

They built the Canadian Dream…one we all bought into.

But one that no longer exists.

You can’t look at 12 Million people needing to receive additional handouts through a GST Program and think that Canada is working.

You can’t continue to razor back on your own groceries because eating 3 square meals per day might mean you can’t pay your bills and mortgage and think that this is what opportunity looks like.

You can’t sit back and watch as our housing, schooling, healthcare and economy collapse and still think that the solution to these is adding more people who haven’t ever contributed to the system and don’t believe in the same dream.

The wars that we’ve fought in, weren’t so that Canadians would be restricted in their religious freedoms nor in their rights to express themselves.

Not to criminalize Canadians while letting repeat offenders off the hook because “they didn’t know better” or “might be deported”. These have now reached a point where provinces are calling for the federal government to declare a state of emergency on extortion - but one that fails to see the harms being done to our children, women, homes and belongings.

We have 2 official Languages in Canada…but we’re rapidly approaching a point where 20% of the population of Canada can’t speak either - fluently.

We watched as thousands of Canadians had their rights of Free Assembly stomped on, even ruled so through the Courts - while the perpetrators of these crimes go unpunished.

We watched as our government deployed the Provincial and Federal Police against peaceful protesters whose only crime was demanding bodily autonomy.

We watched as bank accounts were frozen without due process. Commercial licenses threatened. $100,000 fines and jail time promised to those who dared to oppose the government’s perspective.

Then we watched as the New Canadians burned our flag and chanted “Death to Canada”, openly and freely, with no consequence.

We watched as Health Canada deleted nearly 2,000 adverse event reports - 28% of their collected data - hoping we wouldn’t notice. As they manipulated vaccine injury reporting windows to ensure most injuries would never be counted. As they refused to confirm a single vaccine death despite confirmed cases in internal emails. Now…they’ve locked up these reports for 15 years because the political scorching they will take from doing this is better than what they’ll get if these reports are released.

We watched as governments knew the vaccines didn’t stop transmission, yet implemented passport systems anyway - segregating Canadians, destroying livelihoods, and dividing families over a medical product that failed to deliver on its promises.

We watched them fire frontline and healthcare workers during their pandemic for refusing to be a part of this medical experiment.

We watched them refuse life-saving surgery and transplants for people who had immunity but hadn’t been ‘vaccinated’.

We watched as the Public Health Agency secretly tracked 33 million Canadians’ cellphone data during COVID. And now, they’re preparing to track every communication device - your phone, your TV, your car, your watch, your fridge - using AI to analyze every word, phrase, and emoji you share. They’ll define hate speech as they did throwing around the terms ‘Misinformation’ and ‘Disinformation’ through the pandemic to control their narrative and censor your voice.

We watched people being deemed ‘non-essential’ in their jobs.

We watched as they lost their jobs, savings and homes.

We watched healthcare waiting times stretch so long that Canadians travel to Mexico for hip replacements rather than wait in the “free” system their tax dollars supposedly fund.

We watched as provinces sent their Cancer Patients into the United States because firing staff seen that there weren’t enough services to cover Canadians.

We watched our hospitals and emergency rooms fill past capacity because millions of Canadians can no longer find a family doctor.

We watched as MAiD - Medical Assistance in Dying - was expanded to include mental disorders, creating a pathway where vaccine hesitancy could theoretically be treated as a mental health issue warranting state-assisted death.

We watched Canada become the largest exporter of Human Organs under the MAiD Program.

We watched as Alberta’s energy sector - the economic engine that funded transfer payments keeping other provinces afloat - was demonized as “dirty oil” until the moment they needed us. Then suddenly it became “Canadian Energy.”

We watched as the Trans Mountain Pipeline cost ballooned from $7.4 billion to $26.6 billion because of deliberate government obstruction. As Eastern provinces that benefit from Alberta’s wealth worked tirelessly to kill every new pipeline project.

We watched as the cost of heating our homes grow through taxation that was given to tropical destinations to '‘fix their weather’.

We watched our energy get more expensive while our coal exports grew to the planets largest polluter.

We watched, year after year, when they flew to Davos and locked us into agreements under a Paris Accord - while telling us that we can carpool to save the planet.

We watched as veterans - the very people who built and defended this nation - were ignored while billions flowed to global affairs and mass immigration programs, where the Prime Minister who’d given over a Billion Dollars to other countries for Gender Programs while our veterans were told that “they are asking more than we can give”.

We watched them parade an actual Nazi into Canadian Parliament and then give him a standing ovation.

We watched as crime rates skyrocketed from coast to coast to coast.

We watched as repeat offenders were released while law-abiding citizens faced surveillance and punishment for exercising their Charter Rights.

We watched as other repeat offenders misrepresent the truth and outright lie throughout our taxpayer funded media - because it’s no longer a crime to lie through our press agencies.

We watched the impacts of “safe injection sites” went up in Canada.

We watched as our streets, parks and playgrounds became dumping grounds for drug syringes and other paraphernalia.

We watched tens of thousands become addicted to drugs and die because of these programs.

We watched ethics violations reach such a point in the federal government that the Ethics Commissioner recommended remedial ethics training for senior government officials.

We watched our Prime Minister kneel and shed tears over tree roots, as we were told that we were all guilty of Genocide.

We watched as Canadian children were indoctrinated with this narrative.

We watched millions pour into this investigation.

We watched as no holes were dug and no bodies were recovered.

We watched our unemployment rates grow as more unskilled labor was imported into the country.

We watched our youth missing out on opportunities because our taxpayer dollars were being used to sponsor others into these jobs.

We watched Canadians being overlooked for government positions by way of racist quotas set up under the guise of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

We watched fraudulent driving schools open, issuing fake licenses to new Canadians.

We watched our highways descend into chaos.

We watched as our leaders pitted Canadian against Canadian on race, color, creed, and vaccine status - creating an environment of hatred and division unprecedented in our history.

We watched as Christmas concerts were cancelled in the name of “inclusivity” while our traditions spanning generations were dismantled. As temporary residents told generational Canadians to “go back to Europe.” As tolerance was weaponized to silence dissent and erase our culture.

We watched them weaponize the language of the “marginalized” against us and now we became the ones pushed to the margins.

We watched as they “invested” our future into Green Scams that had no ROI.

We watched as every investment cratered.

We watched as our GDP fell to dead last in the G7.

We watched as our food inflation grow to the highest in the G7.

We watched a half a million businesses go bankrupt.

We watched 450 Canadians per day going insolvent.

We watched tent-cities grow in every major city and municipalities.

We watched as we became the only country to not secure deals with our largest trading partner.

We watched as our new Prime Minister worked to undo the damage his predecessor by way of ‘counter tariffs’, after calling that country “the greatest security threat to Canada”, during his campaign and call this, “diversifying our economy”.

We watched the “Buy Canadian” campaign launch only for the Prime Minister buy products from China.

We watched additional tariffs being put on Canadian goods to protect a dairy cartel.

We watched millions of gallons of milk being dumped out while a third of Canadian Children live with food insecurities.

We watched them chase away all foreign investment only to be told that ‘we’ can become our best customer.

We watched our taxes increase while our quality of life decrease.

We watched all of these sacrifices for the greater good only to be told that we’d have to make more sacrifices.

We watched Alberta’s children missing out on secondary education because of affordability, while our transfer payments provide free university in Quebec.

We watched as other provinces lose their economies and industries, while they told us to ‘diversify’ ours.

We watched Quebec refuse to work with us on the transport of our energy while being the largest recipient of our equalization.

We watched as this was called ‘Progressive’.

And through it all, we were told to be tolerant. To be inclusive. To shut up and accept it.

To feel ashamed for being Canadian.

Well, we’re done.

We’re done apologizing for our traditions.

We’re done funding a system that despises us.

We’re done watching Alberta’s wealth stolen to fund provinces that actively work to destroy our economy.

We’re done being called racist for wanting to preserve the nation our ancestors built.

We’re done being surveilled, tracked, and treated like criminals in our own country.

We’re done watching our children’s futures mortgaged for virtue-signaling and globalist agendas.

The Canadian Dream didn’t die of natural causes. It was murdered.

By politicians who served every interest except Canadians’.

By bureaucrats who manipulated data to serve narratives.

By media that gaslit us at every turn.

By a system that now views its own citizens as the enemy.

So yes, we are Separatists.

And it’s time to recognize this for what it truly is, without cushioning the language and without being apologetic for it.

This isn’t about hatred.

It’s about survival.

It’s about building something better for our children than the dystopian surveillance state Canada has become.

We know where we stand.

We know what we’re working for.

We know where we’re headed.

Separation.

The only question that remains is…why would they continue to accept the slow death of everything our grandparents built and we worked this hard to maintain?