There is a saying that goes along the lines of…your lack of preparation is not my emergency…and strangely enough, this is where the City of Calgary finds itself with water usage while they fix the water feed.

Earlier this afternoon, Alberta Emergency Alert posted this on X:

And, having run for City Council, I know what my messaging should be…however, we’re not in that place, are we?

So, I can just go ahead with my thoughts and be candid on this…

And while I can appreciate that it’s been an issue that’s devolved over the last couple decades, our New City Council, instead of razoring off the hike on property taxes, just whittled a little off the top and is still jacking them up.

Emergency, which the city has ignored, is in Calgarian seniors and families being priced out of their homes through Property Taxes.

Emergencies were when Nenshi skyrocketed the taxes shutting down businesses in Calgary.

And despite the fact that there was No Emergency last year and a couple hundred million in surplus…Calgarians weren’t rewarded with this through a rebate…instead, we were stiffed by another fucking property tax increase this year.

So…when the city reaches out with their pleas for conservation…it continues to fall on Deaf Ears, mostly because Calgarians realize that it doesn’t matter if they only flush Number 2 or flush all of the time…

It makes no difference if they shower for 3 minutes or 16…

If they separate their delicates from the rest of their laundry…

They’ve come to realize that no matter what they do, there is No Payoff.

“But things could get so much worse”, they screech…

Yeah…bring it on.

And fucking deal with!

That’s what you get paid for and your lack of planning, followed up by scolding and finger-wagging for your fucking failures…are not our emergency.

Or something…

