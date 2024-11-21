Nobody can actually conceive of how the Liberals are going to fuc continue to punish Canadians…be it through giving more of our cash away to foreign countries for bullshit projects or “investing” in shit that has No ROI, will most likely never get paid back by the companies he’s invested in and will keep us in debt for generations…

However…

Given that their latest slander on Poilievre hushing CPC MPs that want in on their housing scam…was eclipsed by the Cocaine Randy Scandal and stepping away from Cabinet…

They needed something…so, they’d decided on a GST Break, which will most likely be announced by the end of the week…and according to NDP Leader - Jagmeet Singh, it was all his idea.

A GST HOLIDAY!

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY!

You get to save $10s of $15s of dollars on some Christmas Stuffs, right?

Nope.

You see…while you may be shoveling snow off your walks and scraping your windows…during the actual cold season in Canada…paying additional Carbon Tax on your heat…

Winter doesn’t actually begin until December 21st…meaning…unless you are like me and do all of your shopping on Christmas Eve, you’re probably not going to realize this much throughout the holidays…and when it Finally Ends - March 20th, 2025…you’re just around the corner from the Day of Fools, April 1st…when those pricks in Ottawa will get another undeserved raise, but also when you’ll be slammed in the pants by another increase on Carbon Tax.

Effectively…what you MAY save on GST, you’re going to lose out on Carbon Tax to not die from hypothermia, plus all of the additional costs on everything that you buy throughout the season…

Devaluation of the dollar, inflation in still inflating…and if you’re renewing your mortgage next year, God Help You!

This will be heavily touted by the Liberals and Jagmeet will probably dance around dressed like Santa Clause…

You won’t get a vacation from anything!

You most likely won’t even notice.

And this will only happen if Parliament will allow this in, because the House is still on lockdown for New Business.

Told you, that you’d be disappointed.

