Over the last 4 years, the City of Calgary budget bulked up a Hefty 50% - moving from $4 Billion to $6 Billion, adding in another $600 Million, during last weeks budget deliberations and conversations at City Hall, last week.

“There is no place to trim the budget”, claims the least popular mayor - and some city councilors - in the History of Calgary.

They laughed and mocked those that opposed…

Calgarians, like most Canadians are facing some real challenges coming into the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Where a GST Vacation may save them $5 on their groceries will be of little relief, when the cost of Carbon Tax supersedes the cost of Natural Gast to heat their homes.

Where the value of the dollar will see the costs of food prices exceed items that are rebated 5% for 2 whole months.

Where the size of our population grew by 60,000 in 2024, alone.

Which has done nothing but to create traffic jams, those new to Calgary and Canada, having no appreciation for basic road rules or speed limits…but instead of throwing a few extra dollars at Cleaning the Snow off of the roads in the city…

The City of Calgary has hired on over 120 members to its communication team…in addition to Gondek spending $60,000 on media support:

So…no, despite the roads, after the first real snowfall of this year being in the worst shape ever…where minimally used bicycle lanes are prioritized ahead of main streets:

And crews of city employees shovel off basketball courts…

And you’ll face a $150 Fine for not shoveling your sidewalks within 24 hours…

Things will not be getting better for you…because there’s simply no place that the city can think to razor back some of their ludicrous spending…and do their fucking job!

And about the best we could hope for…is an actual Climate Emergency.

