It literally took less than 1 week of hitting Royal Assent for the Unions to exploit the powers afforded to them with Bill C-58, anti-scab legislation, where the unionized mechanics from WestJet went on strike, stranding 48k travelers.

Leaving any sane brain to wonder…exactly what did they think would happen?

I’ve prattled on about the labor unions having too much power but now it seems with them having this much more power, we will continue to face these worker lockouts, whether the union employees support them or not.

The Anti-Scab Legislation makes it so that replacement workers cannot cross the picket line and it doesn’t matter if they are Non-Unionized Employees, Contractors or Volunteers.

Where we typically think of the NDP as being the party of the worker, ie - Union Bought and Paid for Politicians, this bill was introduced by Shameless O’Regan…but what makes it most egregious is the unanimous support by the House for this legislation:

And now all of them have to wear this complete foul up of a bill and answer to, what will turn into, hundreds of thousands if not millions of Canadians that will be impacted by this piece of trash idea.

Unelected officials - Union Leaders - are all watching the negotiations between WestJet and their Mechanics…and with these ultimate powers, where Reasonable Terms could have once been made…the price of air travel will skyrocket as companies will need to drop their trousers and take it in the backside to stay in business.

I want you to think about every industry and civil service that Canadians rely on, that will now be taken hostage by the union mafias.

In most recent days, over the last month…we’d seen Revenue Canada Employees, bucking the idea of having to go back to the office for a 3rd day per week.

What are we going to now see from the Hospitals and Schools?

The people who pick up your trash or those responsible for taking care of your community lawns, weeds, streets?

Canada is already in an affordability crisis…and where a lot of businesses are losing business because Canadians can no longer afford higher prices driven by costing, when this meets with demands for increased costs of labor, where unionized businesses will literally have to close their doors to negotiate, we’re all screwed.

Think about the cost of your groceries and then appreciate that most grocery chains are already unionized shops.

Think about when your children or grandchildren head back to school in the fall…with the teachers unions already being made up of some of the most terrible people on the planet…what will they want to negotiate?

Don’t think this will happen?

It already starting, in Alberta…

Charged with managing an actual budget, the ATA (Alberta Teachers Association), is driving fear into Albertans over less teaching positions and having to cut staff.

Where do you think these teachers will be, in the fall of 2024?

What happens when the Healthcare Workers figure out their new negotiating powers?

Things aren’t looking good for us…and the people who we elected to keep control over these situations, voluntarily worked themselves into a position of fighting from lower ground, with people we’d never want to be controlling our wallets.

It’s embarrassing.

And while we can point fingers at the Liberal/NDP Coalition on this…we never had a single Conservative stand up to these union bosses.

The legislation, like all other Liberal Policies that have floated through with the Coalition, would have still passed…but why would the Cons, who will gain ZERO support from the Union Bosses, even consider supporting this?

If you thought that the only thing we had to worry about until the 2025 Federal Election…consider what this will now change.

Things are about to get a lot worse…and there’s nothing we can do about it.

