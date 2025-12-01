Winter just hit Canada like a freight train and if you haven’t been hit - it’s coming!

And while in-person meetups are amazing when they happen…half our crew is scattered across provinces, oceans, or just can’t swing the travel and cost right now - and that sucks.

Because with this tribe…you’re all family.

At the UCP AGM this weekend I heard it over and over again…“Man, I miss the old Townhalls.”

People literally getting misty-eyed (with me) remembering the “CONVID era” when we jumped on Zoom, cracked a beer (or ten), turned cameras off if we wanted, and just talked…like adults.

No corporate HR bullshit.

No raised hands.

No schedules.

Just real conversations, zero filter, maximum vibes.

Sadly, I realize that it was me who killed those Townhalls, this is 100% on me.

Life got busy, campaign for council went on…but I miss you all and in the lineups we had.

So here’s the offer…same chaos energy as before:

No structure;

No mandatory camera;

No “raise hand to speak” kindergarten crap;

No work talk;

Beer (or whatever) strongly encouraged;

Jump in, jump out, lurk, rage, roast, laugh…whatever.

I’ll eat the couple hundred bucks to renew Zoom Pro…



…but only if enough of you actually want this back.

This is a tribe decision.

So right now, in the comments, I need you to do ONE thing:

Type “I’M IN” if you want the Townhalls resurrected;

Type “I’M OUT” if you’re good (no judgment).

If this comment section lights up with “I’M IN”… we’re back for at least one meet before Chrismas.



If it’s crickets…I’ll let it die in peace and we’ll just catch each other at the next AGM or rebellion, whenever that is.

No pressure. No guilt.

You built this thing with me once.



Let’s see if the fire’s still there.

Comments.

Now.

Are you IN or are you OUT?

