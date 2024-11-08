Given that I pretty much schedule on the fly…I can appreciate that a lot of you may have Friday Evening plans already.

In fact, I hope so.

Not because I don’t want to see and hear from you…but given this seasonal weather, it’s a great time to take advantage of it!

Anyways…

I’d looked for a Mulligan on the Project Confederation Presentation with Josh Andrus, given technical difficulties last round…and we’ve finally got it scheduled for this evening - starting at 6PM MST.

Good news is…there are the new figures out for 2023 - making it a little more relevant as well as we can dive into some conversation regarding the replacement of the AIMCo board and what it might look like if Trump moves to tariffs replacing their taxation system…

Not to fear if you cannot make it…I’ll have it recorded and posted.

If you want to dive in on the conversation (cameras optional) - have any questions or comments - please join here →Link

Or…feel free to just watch and listen to the presentation on YouTube:

