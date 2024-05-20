Liberal MP -Karina Gould, took some time to create a promotional video that’s supposed to seem all natural and tik tok(esque)…but most likely took several takes and cost us taxpayers thousands in editing and production…because liberals can’t actually accomplish anything without consultation and blowing up a budget…

And the gist of the video is how Conservatives, under Pierre Poilievre will take away your charter rights…so you need to be afraid.

“When someone tells you that they’re going to start taking away the rights of Canadians, alarm bells should go up”, says Karina.

They should go up?

She probably meant off…but whatever.

Because with this video being reposted by Every Liberal MP on Twitter…they all seemingly want you to forget about the fact that you were shamed, coerced, bribed, threatened into being a lab rat…and if you still refused…they removed your Charter Rights.

They formed a 2 tier society based on lies and drummed out the rhetoric to divide families and communities.

They did this to win an election and keep in power.

And even when they won with this division…it wasn’t enough.

They continued to trample on liberties afforded by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, with their restricted travel policies and eventually into seizing bank accounts from those who dissented.

Now…Karina is wrapping this charter challenge for Pierre around abortion and healthcare…conflating the 2…

When the only people that are beating this dead abortion horse are the Liberals…in an attempt to try and win back a little popularity.

As it stands, right now…which has been the case since the Liberals have been flooding the country with massive amounts of economic migrants and allowing a flood of illegal immigrants to cross into Canada from the United States at the now closed - Roxham Road, border crossing…there are 6 Million Canadians that don’t have access to a family doctor.

So…who is actually “removing your right”, or “making it harder”, to “access healthcare”?

But what do the Liberals have to offer to Canadians that they haven’t already tried to buy votes with?

We can see that their budget 2024 was a flop…no Canadians actually believe that they will see a fairer economy for all by hiking up the Property Gains Tax…free dental care for seniors, where almost ZERO dentists want to take part in this program…spending a billion dollars on setting in place a framework for free lunches, before ever buying a single child a sandwich…buying jobs in Ontario, which will be unionized jobs that have mostly been committed to Temporary Foreign Workers in an investment into Green Energy - EV Batteries, that will most likely fail to even come square in 20 years.

So…for the next 16 months, until the next Federal Election…

This is the kind of bullshit that the Liberals will cling onto and push through legacy media and social media…in the same sort of attempts to divide Canadians and try and scrap back at least a few seats.

It’s not going to work…and when they finally figure this out…

What’s next?

