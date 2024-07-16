We’ve all known for some months about Bill C63 - the Online Harms Act.

Which is meant to takeaway your freedom of expression, online…and have you arrested for up to life imprisonment, financially sued through Humans Rights Commissions and be forced into an ankle bracelet…

Seriously, the most insane idea that infringes on your Chartered Rights and Freedoms, that legislates beyond the censorship we’d seen throughout CONVID.

But it isn’t stopping there.

What the Liberals have done, to the tune of $440k of Taxpayer Money, is fund Fisman 2.0.

Meet Evan Balgord…

As if still on the Foreign Funding for the Freedom Convoy, Baglord is requesting (and will get) additional funding to go beyond his studies of what he deems as online hate, to assemble more paid actors in counter protests, against Canadians - which he labels a “Pro-Democracy” movement.

He is with the Canadian Anti Hate Network:

Which claims to be a Non-Governmental/Non-Profit Organization - that is Fully independent. Which seems odd, since he’s floating a narrative that only exists in the minds of the Liberal Government to exploit minorities and divide communities.

What’s worse…he’s already working with Labour Unions:

Guys like, if not already, Fred Hahn · President (title) at CUPE Ontario…because why wouldn’t Freddie be onboard with getting a few more bucks thrown at his public tirades?

Who, proudly gay…has shown up as support of the Gays for Gaza narrative at the U of T Pro-Palestine encampments.

These people defy logic and commons sense.

They move the needle past lunacy and are full on Alt-Left Zealots.

They’ve worked to Push the Pro-Palestine Movement in Canada, for the last 9 months…(who also receive taxpayer funding)

Have pushed the Rainbow month and movements…(who also receive taxpayer funding)

And ironically, stood up to the same Muslims that arranged the Million Person March - for Parental Rights, as they are now standing up with, in support of Palestine.

And now, they want more money to unite with more zealots…against the wills and voices of Canadians, because they get to define what democracy and hate speech are.

Scroll back to the first video and listen to how Evan calls people who want free speech, online…NAZI’s.

He again wants and will most likely get more of your taxes to mobilize against your free speech online…but will also be paying protestors to come and march against you in counter protests.

Where would he find such people, you may ask?

I’ll give you a hint…Over the last year, Canada has just imported 1.5 Million economic migrants, that have no skills, no jobs, already feed off of taxpayers to the tune of $Billions per year, live in hotels paid for by you and that come from countries where they’ve been trained to hate and fight.

It’s without a doubt that the rhetoric has been amping up over the last year…will continue to do so, past an attempted assassination of Trump, into the US November Presidential Election…but looks like it will ALSO be doing the same in Canada.

The harder they push…the harder we feel the need to push back, but now with your hard earned money padding their wallets and with your voice being censored…

Your Taxes will be Funding This Civil War!

