You’ll have to remember all the way back to February of 2022…to gain a full sense of the tiered justice that approaches Canadians unfavorably, while completely failing to act on serious threats to Canadians and Canada.

It’s not just the Coutts 4 and Pat King, imprisoned or facing imprisonment for Mischief…

It’s about when the Liberals fed information to the Canadian Legacy Media, about the Freedom Convoy receiving funds from foreign countries…and then used this as the evidence they needed to shutdown the GoFundMe account…and then seize monies following a second attempt…and then freezing bank accounts of Canadians who were brazen enough to commit the crime of - thinking they could do whatever they wanted with their hard earned funds by donating to the Freedom Convoy…

This should all still be fresh in your mind, despite the last couple of years of weekly, if not daily, scandals by the Liberal Coalition Government…

But what makes all of this even worse is that…with over a year of protests that have Nothing to do with Canada, that were initiated by the execution of 1,200 Jews and 200+ Hostages taken by a Terrorist Organization - Hamas - playing victim in all of this…

AFTER learning that UNRWA - admitted to involvement in the October 7th, 2023 attack on Israel…

Is that the Canada Revenue Agency has information on the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC):

Is not only funding Terrorists but also supplying them with donor information…and CRA is doing absolutely nothing about it…short of “demanding corrective action”.

You can read this fully story here →Link

The documents specifically say the CRA is concerned about the MAC's links with the Muslim Brotherhood, and that the association's resources are being used by terrorist groups. The agency was not satisfied with the MAC's claim it had no links with the Muslim Brotherhood. The documents also revealed that the MAC allowed two organizations that support the Muslim Brotherhood to use its facilities for free and without monitoring what the groups were doing. The CRA is also alleging contact was made with the Muslim Brotherhood in Syria.

But here’s the kicker…

The Muslim Association of Canada has received over 150 donations for their Not-For-Profit Organization - from YOUR TAXES….Highest in value being $349,210:

For Anti-Racism Action…where being Muslim, isn’t actually a definition of RACE…

Through to fat gobs of cash being provided to MAC for Youth-Jobs:

As in…more of YOUR money being used to find jobs for everybody other than YOUR CHILDREN, during periods of high Unemployment, throughout Canada.

Because even if this did actually do what was intended…it’s still egregious.

But to learn that these funds were taken and diverted to the Muslim Brotherhood…and MAC only getting a finger wagging warning on this…

Is outright disgusting!

It’s not that you didn’t understand that for people to protest in streets across Canada for over a year now, were being well funded…

And by well funded, I’m not just talking about the $224/day that the newly landed receive in socialized funding for their hotel rooms and daily food consumption…

All of the signs, banners, posters…

A lot of the protestors themselves making a couple grand per month, for protesting…

Your Tax Dollars are being funneled into making your life less safe, more racialized and more divided - in support of all of this.

Of course this will be another story that legacy media spends zero time on…

Because as we waltz into a Canadian Christmas…it doesn’t serve the Liberal Voter base to admit this, nor would it fair well if they allowed the mainstream to pick up this story.

Shameful…that the CRA knows.

Has the tools to stop this.

And does absolutely Nothing!

