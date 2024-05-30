Just another conspiracy theory that seems to be playing out…where by the most corrupted government that Canada has ever seen, is now going “in Camera”, aka - PRIVATELY, into a Standing Committee to Hijack your Online Personal Information.

Having just recently been hacked…I can appreciate all of the information that I have inside of my phone, through apps, images, video…as well as all of the information that I have stored on my PC…in addition to all of the information, purchases and discussions that I’ve had through direct messaging, social media platforms, online sites and through emails.

The major point being…we’ve become so accustomed to online convenience that we’ve…or at least I have, basically Matrixed myself - electronically.

Pictures…thoughts…accounts…passwords…

And while the majority of what I do online is of no particular consequence to the majority of the population…I’m just not so sure that I want the government to be collecting it and profiling me, through it.

I’ve seen what they call misinformation/disinformation…and I’ve seen how they’ve instructed platforms to refuse my thoughts, have me suspended and even banned…and this is terrifying.

When conversations are completely shut down and one-sided, out of fear, only bad things can happen…and the last 4 years has been a testament to this.

Imagine what could happen if they do this same thing, using your online footprint, to take this offline…in perpetuity!

Social Credit Score - online, meant that you were silenced and isolated.

Social Credit Score - offline, by way of Vaccine Passports, has already shown that we can be refused travel, schooling, social programs, entry into social gatherings, refused employment/employment insurance…where could this extend to?

Of course, we have no reason to think that this would go to these same levels though, right?

That’s why they need to do this, “In Camera”.

Be afraid, people…be very afraid!

