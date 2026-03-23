You may have already seen this in the news or your social media feeds…but if it was only left at just what the AG said today, you’re not even getting full piece of the puzzle, never mind the entire picture.

And…there is a lot to unpack here and it all belongs being tied together, because Canadians have been gaslit long enough and because I hate half-assing on something this important…it simply wouldn’t do the story justice.

In this…I’ve busted it into segments for your easy reading, in case you need to top-up your beverage or have a bathroom break - if you’re in Calgary, just remember…if it’s yellow let it mellow and only if it’s brow can you flush it down.

Pffffffffffffft!

Sit back, because here we go!

The Auditor General of Canada dropped a report that confirmed Canada’s international student program has been running without proper tracking, without meaningful oversight, and without any real mechanism to catch or address fraud. Not as a surprise finding.

As a documented, multi-year pattern of known concerns that were...just left there.

If you’d said any of this out loud before this week - at a dinner table, in a comment section, Facebook, LinkedIn or on X - there’s a very good chance someone called you a racist.

So let’s go through it.

Chronologically.

Because it’s not just this one nugget that matters…it’s the timeline too.

This didn’t happen all at once.

It was built, piece by piece, in plain sight.

March 2022 - The Government Admits It Has No Idea

In March of 2022, the federal government’s own Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration heard testimony that Canada’s undocumented migrant population sits somewhere between 20,000 and 500,000 people.

Read that again.

Twenty thousand...to Half a Million.

The range is so wide it could swallow a mid-sized province’s entire population and this wasn’t leaked.

It wasn’t a whistleblower.

It was the government’s own committee testimony.

The tracking infrastructure was never built, never used, or never maintained. Ottawa cannot tell you how many people are living in this country without legal status. And in March 2022, they said so officially...and then did nothing about it.

That was four years ago.

2024 - The Ghost School Pipeline Becomes Undeniable

By 2024, the story of Canada’s international student program had a name in media circles.

They were calling it a Gold Rush.

Here’s how the pipeline worked…

A foreign national enrolls in a Canadian institution.

It doesn’t matter much whether that institution is a legitimate university, a community college or a building with a logo on the door that someone printed off a template.

Enrollment opens a study permit.

The study permit opens a work permit pathway.

The work permit opens a permanent residency pathway.

And somewhere in that chain, the fact that the “school” had no real curriculum, no accreditation worth mentioning, and no educational purpose beyond generating paperwork...stopped being anyone’s problem.

These institutions were called ghost schools.

They operated in plain sight.

Canadians who pointed at them were told they were xenophobic.

The federal government knew about the integrity concerns in this program.

The Auditor General said so directly, not as a new finding…as documented concerns that were known and unaddressed.

The Liberals chose not to close the pipeline.

August 2024 - Failing Grades Are Now Discrimination

In August of 2024, protests broke out in Brampton, Ontario.

International students who had failed their academic courses took to the streets.

The argument they made - and that made international headlines - was not that they needed academic support, or that they’d been given inadequate preparation.

The argument was that grading them by Canadian academic standards was itself discriminatory.

Students who could not pass their courses were protesting the existence of grading.

Not the quality of instruction.

Not a lack of resources.

The standard itself.

And the Canadian institutions and government offices responsible for responding to this...responded with reviews and sensitivity consultations.

If a Canadian-born student failed their courses and demanded the grading system be abolished, they’d have been laughed out of the dean’s office.

This was treated as a policy conversation.

August 2024 - Students Protest Deportation

That same month, international students who had been flagged for deportation under expired or fraudulently obtained permits organized public protests against removal.

The framing was humanitarian.

The photographs were compelling.

The outcome was that the removal process slowed.

The study permits were temporary.

The work permits were temporary.

The entire framework under which these people arrived said, explicitly, that their status in Canada was time-limited and conditional. When the time came to enforce that condition, the condition was treated as optional.

2024-2025 - The Criminal Approval Pipeline

Over the past decade, Canada approved entry for more than 17,000 people with criminal records that should have barred them from entering the country.

Not slipped through a crack.

Not missed on a background check.

Approved.

The system that was supposed to catch these applications either wasn’t running properly, wasn’t being enforced, or was being overridden somewhere in the chain.

Seventeen thousand times over ten years.

That’s roughly 1,700 approvals per year.

Nearly five per day.

Every single day for a decade.

And the ones who committed further offenses after arriving?

Hundreds of foreign nationals with criminal convictions are currently evading Canadian border authorities.

Some have been evading them for years.

They committed crimes on Canadian soil and then disappeared into a system with no real mechanism to locate them.

2024-2025 - British Columbia Declares an Extortion Emergency

Organized extortion in British Columbia escalated to the point where Surrey city council formally called for a national state of emergency.

Not a press conference.

Not a strongly worded letter.

A formal request to the federal government to declare an emergency on extortion.

The Province of British Columbia stood up a dedicated government extortion response page. A standalone government web presence, staffed and maintained, for the purpose of addressing a crime wave that had outgrown the capacity of normal law enforcement response.

This is not a provincial crime issue that got out of hand organically.

It is the operational consequence of approving people who should have been barred, losing track of people who should have been monitored, and then being surprised when criminal networks they arrived with...kept operating.

The political will to name where this was coming from was absent for years.

Canadians who named it were told they were racist.

2025 - Trump Puts It In a Demand Letter

In 2025, the United States government formally demanded that Canada get its northern border under control after more than 1,000 people on American terrorist watchlists attempted to enter the United States from Canada.

Not attempted to enter Canada.

Attempted to enter the United States...from Canada.

As in, they were already here.

The response from the federal government was diplomatic language that amounted to a shrug.

No emergency session.

No policy reversal.

No accounting for how a thousand people flagged by American intelligence services had been living in Canada without Canada’s own security apparatus flagging them first.

Early 2026 - Visa Expiry Protests in Brampton

As 2026 opened, mass protests erupted again in Brampton.

This time the cause was straightforward.

Two million temporary migrants were approaching the expiry of their permits.

The permits were temporary.

The permits said they were temporary.

Every person who signed one knew they were temporary.

The protesters demanded permanent residency.

Not an extension.

Not a transition program.

Permanent residency.

For people who came here on explicitly time-limited permits, through a system the Auditor General was about to confirm had no meaningful integrity checks.

The word “temporary” was being treated as a technicality to be negotiated away in the streets of a Canadian city...and the federal government listened.

Now - The Auditor General’s Report

And then the Auditor General released her report.

The international student program, she confirmed, was not tracking where foreign students actually went after they arrived.

No system.

No follow-up.

No accountability for whether students were attending real institutions or simply existing somewhere in Canada on a study permit.

She did not call this an oversight.

She called it a failure to address integrity concerns the government already knew about.

Known about.

For years.

Left there.

The Auditor General didn’t call anyone a racist. She just confirmed what you already knew.

The Part That Doesn’t Get Talked About Enough - LMIA Fraud

Let’s talk about the labour market argument.

Because you’ve heard it for years.

Canada has genuine labour shortages.

Tim Hortons can’t find staff. A&W needs help.

The hospitality sector is desperate.

This is why we need foreign workers.

This is why the LMIA program exists.

Here is the problem with that argument…

Youth unemployment in Canada is at a decade high.

Immigrant unemployment is above the national average and somehow...Tim Hortons has no Canadian staff.

Someone explain the math on that.

You cannot hold all three of those things as true simultaneously unless something in the middle is broken.

That something has a name.

FRAUD!

LMIA fraud - the manipulation of Labour Market Impact Assessments to bring in foreign workers for positions that Canadians were never genuinely offered - is rampant. The system that was supposed to verify a real Canadian labour gap before a foreign worker was approved was being gamed.

Nearly every Tim Hortons in Canada now operates with virtually no Canadian employees.

Young Canadians cannot find entry-level work.

And some keep trying to convince us that the labour shortage is real.

It isn’t and hasn’t been for YEARS!

What It Looks Like on the Ground

The cost of all of this isn’t abstract.

It isn’t a policy paper.

It’s a classroom and a hospital waiting room and a rental listing.

The Calgary Board of Education has reported that 1 in 3 students in overpopulated Calgary schools doesn’t speak English fluently.

One in three.

In schools already past capacity.

Teachers trying to deliver curriculum to classrooms where a third of the students cannot yet follow the instruction.

That’s not a diversity statistic.

That’s a staffing and resource crisis that has been building for years while the people who noticed it were told to be quiet…left leaning politicians called it “complicated”.

Affordable housing has collapsed.

Healthcare wait times are worse.

Emergency rooms in cities across the country are past capacity - people are dying while waiting to be triaged.

And none of that is a coincidence when you’ve been importing population at a rate the infrastructure couldn’t absorb...without tracking where people went, without vetting who was coming and without enforcing the terms under which they arrived.

Now...let’s talk about what comes next.

You’d think the Auditor General’s report - the federal government’s own officer documenting systemic fraud, zero integrity, and a decade of known inaction - would be the moment a new government stood up and said “right. We’re fixing this.”

Mark Carney spent five years as Justin Trudeau’s economic advisor.

He watched all of this unfold.

He was in the room.

He just returned from a trip to India and announced the federal government will be providing full-ride education subsidies to immigrants - including people who are in the process of being asked to leave.

Separately, one billion dollars has been committed to giving temporary migrants access to healthcare at a level that Canadians in rural communities still cannot access themselves.

Canadians who borrowed money to buy groceries last year will now fund the university education of people who never paid into the system...through the same broken pipeline the Auditor General just documented...under the financial stewardship of the man who helped build the debt load that got us here.

Welp.

There is one piece of this story that points somewhere other than the Liberals...

Premier Danielle Smith has nine referendum questions hitting Alberta ballots in October.

Five of them are directly tied to immigration policy and federal overreach into provincial jurisdiction.

The people who were called racists for noticing this five years ago are going to have a chance to answer some formal questions about whether they trust this federal government to manage any of it - and now you know why these questions are on a referendum instead of immediate action - people needed to be aware of these scams and now they need to exercise their voice through their vote!

Five years ago, you would have been called a racist for saying Canada was running an immigration system with no tracking, no vetting, no consequences for fraud, and no plan to fix it.

The Auditor General just said it in an official report.

That’s not a broken system.

That’s a chosen one.