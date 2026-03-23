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Glenn Keetley's avatar
Glenn Keetley
14h

Should anyone really be surprised about this immigration/temporary foreign worker mess? And the fact that the federal government did nothing to address the situation is beyond belief. I believe this is all part of the plan to slowly destroy this once great country. As I said before, Alberta has to leave this insanity, we have to control our destiny, not some politician in Ottawa, who doesn’t give a rats ass about what happens in Alberta….

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
14h

Interesting fact: Canada does not track anyone, including citizens, exiting the country. Almost no other nation does that.

All nations I have visited and I have lived in (South Korea for example) track every person entering and exiting the country including citizens, foreign workers (me in South Korea), international students and tourists.

So of course our country has no idea which students and tourists stay or leave.

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