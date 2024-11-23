Over the last 24 hours, news was a flutter with condemnation of Pat King and celebration for his being found guilty of 5 charges for his role in the Freedom Convoy.

In these were 2 Counts of disobeying a court order, mischief, counselling to commit mischief and counselling to obstruct a peace officer.

Where the crown is seeking to press this to the max, where King could see a decade in prison…for mischief.

Where just over a week ago, a 56 year old man, Prakash Lekhraj, raped a teenager, vaginal and anally, in British Columbia - being found guilty, where he openly bragged that “she took it like a champ”, was sentenced to 3 years.

Where in this same week, a Human Smuggler - Rasiah Thesingarasan, was issued a new passport after the court had ordered he surrender his previous:

Where…just over a year ago, this lunatic was caught on camera…in a crowded Ontario Shopping Mall, making death threats, in front of police…

Had All Charges Dropped.

And I want you to think about each of these incidents and try to figure out which should carry time behind bars…because if, like the Liberals who used Pat King in another attempt to smear Poilievre, you think that he poses a danger to the general public…we probably can’t be friends.

Assault, uttering threats, rape, human smuggling are surely the more serious of offenses…but because of the Liberal Government needing some support, their newly landed voting base is let off with wrist slaps, no charges and granted liberties that wouldn’t be afforded to Canadians.

But wait…

This all gets worse, in the public eye and what you probably won’t find in legacy media…

Last night, in Montreal…in their over year long protests of a war that doesn’t involved Canada - Hamas Supporters again took to the streets, terrorizing the general public:

Getting into violent altercations with the police:

Burning human like effigies;

Setting at least 2 cars ablaze:

Smashing and most likely looting, businesses:

And what’s that that you hear in the background of the last video?

Horns?

Honking?

Shut the front door…I am beside myself with just the horns alone!

We absolutely know these are organized efforts - by the Pro-Palestine/Anti-Israel groups in as much as we also know that these groups are funded by YOUR tax dollars through Charities and Not-for-Profit…in addition to how many of these people receive $224/day for hotel and food.

We’re funding the destruction of Canada…through our taxes.

Unwilfully, I might add…but it doesn’t change the fact that Canadians who stood against the government were called terrorists, had troops moved in on them, were arrested, hand bank accounts illegally seized - using the War Measures Act…that was deemed Illegal by a federal court…that the Liberals are Appealing, because they feel justified in their actions…

While they allow actual terrorism, and mischief - if I might add - without blinking an eye and prohibiting this to be shown to Canadians through Taxpayer Funded Media!

You won’t see these same things inside of the top Muslim Countries of the world…because we’re not taking guests from them - Qatar, Kuwait, Brunei, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia or Bahrain…

You ought not wonder why places like Jordan or Egypt refuse to take asylum seekers and economic migrants from Gaza…

But you should wonder why we tolerate this in our otherwise peaceful Canadian Streets.

Uneven application of laws has driven us to this, over the decade of liberal rule, Canadians bowing down, now afraid of being called Racists, Xenophobic or Islamophobes.

Because in addition to tempering Canadians through weaponizing tolerance…even if you were to see this in legacy media - which you won’t…you’d suffer worse consequences from speaking or acting against it…than would to commit crimes in the streets, as Montreal Burns.

