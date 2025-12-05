Yakk Stack

Karen A
2d

Why am I not surprised? The past decade has been rough but the last 5 years have been a huge eye opening experience!!!

Andy
2d

I think it is naïve to just pin this on the criminal MSM and corrupt government only. There is the multibillionaire Weston family lobby, that is in thick with Trudeau and Carney and likely anyone of Liberal influence. The Loblaws conglomerate was the recipient of hundreds of millions to replace all their refrigeration/freezer units during CONVID, by the Trudeau government. This was while all other grocers were suffering.... no freebees for them. More fear from expired food was piled on to an already fearful public captured by the WEF/UN /WHO Plandemic. Canadians are so easily played by elites.

