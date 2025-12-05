I don’t need to tell you how bad things are getting in Canada…

And what’s worse - is that we’re discarding previous recommendations on expired foods under Carney - that were recommended by the Trudeau Government.

It was just 2 weeks ago that Legacy Media was telling us that eating expired food, ain’t so bad:

And that you are mistaken - as in - Expiry Dates on food are ‘Misinformation’, if you follow them.

What “The experts now claim” sthick, that was in the news 2 weeks ago didn’t tell you is that this was a study from 2022, funded by Angus Reid and Dalhousie University.

Full link→HERE.

Thing is…this information flies in the face of recommendations put out by Health Canada, just 2 short years ago - under the Trudeau Government.

You can find this information at the Government of Canada website →HERE.

Now, now - I know what you’re saying…Dalhousie University that created this report that says you can eat expired food, isn’t a recommendation from the government.

Except…funding for the Dalhousie University has Taxpayers on the hook as it’s largest revenue source:

So, to build the timeline for you…

2022 - TAXPAYER funded Dalhousie University put out a claim that eating expired food is okay.

2023 - Government of Canada puts out a recommendation to throw out expired food.

2025 - TAXPAYER funded legacy media tells you it’s fine to eat garbage.

But this is just the media, right?

They’re recyclying (in the best interests of being green) stories from past without fact checking - right?

WRONG!

You see…what most don’t realize and when I say most - I really mean 100% of Canadians don’t realize is that their TAXES are funding a YouTube Channel that promotes you eating trash - with the latest post being uploaded TODAY - December 4th, 2025.

You can find there YouTube Channel →HERE

But how do we know this is actually Health Canada?

Because they openly post all of their afiliations and accounts:

But wait…this gets worse!

As some of you are aware, I’ve been working on Analytics of Frequencies, but have also coupled this in with Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Sociological and Psychological Weaponization, Fear Filtering…to see how much content we’re being fed is actually being aggressively dictated to us through sophisticated programming.

And you will NOT be shocked to learn that a government under Carney - who has abysmally failed Canadians and thrust is deeper into a plan of generational deficit spending - to enrich himself and all Brookfield Shareholders, staff and businesses - is using WEAPONIZED communications - not just through mass media promotion and replication of messaging - but also using psychological and sociological programming.

Now…

I’m still refining aps for public distribution to try and balance scoring evenly - not as easy as you’d think…but from where I’ve worked to take all things into consideration - through Binaural Beats, PSYOP Markers and conspiracy Narrative - each video that Health Canada - PSAC - the Carney Liberal Government are delivering - through the use of your taxes…

Is designed to make you feel like - specific to current content - that they’re working to make YOU feel good about eating trash - because owning nothing and being happy, wasn’t enough.

Leave a comment



