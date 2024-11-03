Quite honestly…I am so sick and fucking tired of this bullshit, that all I see is absolute RAGE, when these assholes continue to bang these same bloviated drums!

And while I could have been more selective in my verbiage, nouniage and perhaps my pro-nouniage or even in trying to seem apologetic, I’m NOT going to!

It’s like they think we are not only terrible people, for not believing in their bullshit…but that they think we are too stupid to think for ourselves, rationalize information and do our own due diligence.

Now…this will be difficult to watch, but I need you to see this through to the end…so that you understand what I am about to bust out for you…

“There were some 4,500 emails in my email box this week…every single one of them was a personal letter from somebody hurt by this legislation”…

This of course, referring to the Parental Rights Legislation, introduced by Premier Smith and the UCP…

And even if we wanted to pretend that these 4,500 emails that were sent to his Royal Purpleness, this represents less than .1% of the population.

Not 1%…

.1%…

As in, they want to continue on with the sexualization of children in schools, allow boys into girls washrooms, changerooms and sports as well as advocating for the mutilation and chemical castration of healthy kids, for 100% of the population, while 99.9% of them will be more impacted than the less than .1% of those who would…

But wait, this is actually an INFLATED number, because who does nenshi believes is hurt by this again?

These “real people impacted by the legislation”, are not just from Trans People, they are:

People in the community;

Parents of people in the community (which is actually redundant);

Albertans of Every Stripe (as in stripes on the rainbow flags - not sure, not specified really);

They’re Teachers;

They’re Youth;

People from All Corners of this Province

But are they, though?

NO. They’re Absolutely NOT!

You see…when this new legislation was introduced I did a little digging into this and found the closest statistics I could find on this…which was all of 5 Months old, so as current as current could…and what I’d found is that, for the Province of Alberta, this works out to be 7 Children.

Working from this:

You’ll find the following:

Of the 4,071 visits in total involving gender-affirming mastectomies or breast reductions reported since 2018, 602 involved youth 18 and under. Of those, 303 involved teens 17 and younger. The youngest age was 14.

As in…across Canada, there were 303 children 17 and under, who would now be forced to wait until they are 18 to get this same surgery, over a 5 year period - since 2018.

303/5 = 60 Kids Per Year.

The only way I could reasonably assume that this may work out, if wasn’t by outside force and factor, is that there would be an even population distribution on these.

Q4, 2023…Alberta made up 12% of the population of Canada:

Meaning that we, under even distribution, would make up 12% of 60.

Meaning that IF children were being impacted or put in harms way, by these new policies, the number of children is 7.

7.

They want Gender Theory Taught in Schools…

For Children to be able to change their pronouns without telling parents…

Special Meds…

Surgery…And all of this is for 7 kids.

Which begs the question…who are the other 4,497 people who wrote personal emails to nenshi?

Parents of people in this community would be 7x2 = 14.

Teachers - 5 required subjects, 2 options = 7 Teachers x 7 Students = 49 Teachers.

7 Students + 14 parents + 49 Teachers = 70 people, total…that are involved in the welfare and education of these children.

4,500 - 70 = the number of people who need to Mind their Own fucking business = 4,430…

or…99% of the people who emailed nenshi, who make up less than .1% of the population, who have NO SKIN IN THE GAME, believe that they should be making the decisions for 99.9% of the population…and this is who naheed and Buddy Holly NDP MLA, Janis Irwin, want to advocate for.

Both Nenshi and Irwin, to the best of my knowledge, don’t have children of their own and most likely, never will…don’t realize how difficult parenting actually is…don’t realize that when you are a parent, you are a parent FOR LIFE!

Meaning that…they want to make decisions for YOU, Your Family, Your Children…while they will never watch a child of their own struggle with the repercussions of their actions and proposed Anti-Parent Ideology.

They’ll listen to 4,430 people…

Not because this is a majority of the population…

Not for the good of the Province and all of it’s people…

Because they believe that you are a bad person for disagreeing with them…

And given the factual information and how hard they are working to push this bullshit on the population of the province, without ever having to face the music of their decisions…can never be hated enough!

