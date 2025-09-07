Yakk Stack

Well, Sheldon, I see you've been working your ass off. Was wondering why you hadn't posted in awhile. Hope all this hard work pays off. It's great what you are doing, and it looks like you have covered all the bases that you can.

Right now I am waiting in the que for hip replacement surgery, and it's taking way too long. Our PM seems to think that our tax dollars belong to Globalist affairs and the flood of migrants instead of the citizens of Canada. Nothing for the veterans or health care. The Canadian government should be embarrassed, if this were possible. Carney has been a disaster.

So it looks like I will be going to Mexico for the surgery. There are 22 clinics that provide this service for medical tourists who are tired of waiting for their 'free' health care. Have you looked at www.druthers.com ? They are looking for writers as well. (if you ever had time) 😅 Thank you for all that you do.

Never ever apologize when you practise what you preach Sheldon . You are like the stoics who believe your actions speak way louder than words . Love what you are doing by stepping up to the plate for the things you deem - the right thing to do . What a great legacy for your family and those who know you . Thank you . maybe get a session on The News Forum TV - it's good for the balanced news approach and it's people who have common sense views.

