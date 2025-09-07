Trying to keep up with politics in Canada, in Alberta or even just for the city of Calgary is a full-time job - and while I’ve been keeping my fingers on the pulse of all 3 (only posting short quips on social media), the unfortunate part is that I haven’t either had the time nor energy to assemble anything into a cohesive enough post worthy of publishing.

This campaigning for Calgary City Council has turned out to be another full-time gig and in this…

I’ve created a business directory for the entirety of Ward 4 - to promote Shop Local;

Met or at least visited with hundreds of these businesses;

Created promotional videos for some of the really cool shops we have in the hood;

Had meetings with: Calgary’s Fire Chief and the Fire Fighters Association; The CMSA - for partnerships in supporting youth athletics; Alberta Adolescent Recovery Centre - in dealing with youth addiction; 2 independent mass market builders - to wrap my head around the housing crisis in Calgary; The Tanbridge Academy - future partnership for sustainable sporting for Calgarys’ Youth; Concerned constituents in my Ward;

Toured the Shane Homes - YMCA, Soccer Centre - to understand the extent of their programs, funding and sustainability for our continued success in sports;

Attended countless Stampede Events, volunteering at a couple of them;

Attended several events - non-campaign related in support of principled family values;

Created and edited all of my video content;

Did a podcast with CJSW - to be released at the end of this month;

Did a podcast with Unscrew the News;

Hosted a townhall and attended Calgary City Hall to defeat the NoM where the City of Calgary wanted to assign an arbiture of truth - disallowing conversations that they deemed misinformation, disinformation and malinformation on what they deemed to be false;

Reached out to the province regarding Removing Fluoridation of Municipal Water in Calgary(and surrounding areas) - still chipping away at this;

Completed several surveys on my positions for a number of impactful issues in the city;

Walked over 1000kms in Ward 4, delivering over 40k pieces of literature for my campaign - flyers and petitions;

Delivered 150(ish) lawnsigns - working with a volunteer whose been assisting in delivering others;

Met with thousands of constituents in my Ward;

Even managed to take on a Food Challange - Donairasaurus-Rex, 3lbs of donair!

All while suffering through some personal and family celebrations and setbacks - my Father turning 75, my granddaughter turning 9, the girls heading back to school, the birth of my granddaughter, her baptism, a visit from my sisters from Edmonton and Austrailia, a family member in the hospital (still current and needing regular visits), vehicular isues…

And of course - managing my own campaign and social media accounts…

All while trying to enjoy a little backyard and downtime.

Guys…I apologize for not keeping things up on YakkStack with content and while I should have done this when things began to slip - have suspended subscription payments until I can commit to a little better upkeep and perhaps - indefinitely.

This doesn’t mean that I’m going to stop writing - YakkStack has been an amazing journey, that’s been theraputic for me by way of having an outlet to rant (that’s not been censored nor restrictive), and for having an amazing group of people that I am proud to call my extended family - All of You!

With less than 2 months left before the Calgary Municipal Election - I’m neck deep.

But Wait…because this wasn’t enough on my plate and because I failed at my Veterans Food Bank Efforts last year…

I’m in the process of creating an app, that will be initially webbased and then available for Apple and Android devices - that will be a source of donations towards the Canadian Veterans Services Society - Veterans Food Bank.

I’ve partnered up with my sister on this and our committment will be to provide a service to all, where $2 of every $3 earned will be donated to the CAVSS - which is now country wide instead of local to Calgary. While initially only a Canadian Based App, after we work through the launch, we will be looking to extend this globally - supporting veterans in their respective countries.

Because we don’t just dream in technicolor - we’re busting ass to deliver!

Our goal - to have this launched over the next month - webbased, with local support - Huge Thanks to Gary for all of his advice, hard work on my campaign and expertice - and I’ll keep you looped in on updates.

Essentially - our aim is to provide a service that saves you money, greatly in excess of what you’d pay by monthly or yearly subscription - while continuing our family support of those who have been willing to sacrifice all to ensure our safety.

SOON!

For the current - I again want to apologize for my lack of upkeep on my blogs - and to let you know that if you are a paid supporter, payments have been suspended and thank you all for your continued support, paid subscriptions, campaign donations, emails, texts and calls!

And, I’ll be posting an Events Schedule over the next couple of days incase you have time to meet for a beverage and then of course - a viewing party for Election Day!

w00t!

If you miss the updates through my substack - feel free to check on my website for updates →HERE (blank now - updates to come)

Please keep in touch - feel free to reach out and I hope to see and chat with you all, real soon!

Sheldon

