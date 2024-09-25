While we’d only had a few participating, some friends having left the country, others back to a fall work schedule…we all had an amazing time out at The Canal at Delacour Golf Course.

A few beers were consumed…birdie juice in abundance, completing the day with a fantastic early evening lunch put on by the course.

A huge thank you goes out to Canal Members, Scott and Richie as well as the entire staff in Delacour.

Event organizer Scott, was the guts n glue of the event. Without him, it simply would not have happened and between him and Richie splitting up and showing the way around the course, everybody was able to keep in the good.

It was so much fun, we’d all committed to doing this same thing, next year.

Hopefully conducive by scheduling to see a few more out.

Thanks to all who attended and making this a fun fest;

Thanks to my father for buying a few rounds for us;

&

Congrats to all of the winners for the Longest Drive, Putt, closest to the line and an amazing job to the 2 people that were able to start and finish the round with a single ball!

Looking forward to seeing you all out next year!