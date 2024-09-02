Busy weekend this current…granddaughters 8th Birthday Party and as the hosts of this, it took a few days to get things in place, groceries bought, food prepped and then the 2 day main-event that we have.

However…over this time, I’ve been in communications with a truly supportive YakkStacker and Great Guy, Scott F - who was able to help finish off the details of getting my first Mini Golf Tournament together.

This wasn’t planned as a Major Event, not being used for raising funds and no corporate sponsors…

Meaning…we’ve only got a few places left to get in under, will only have a few prizes, does still come with a meal…while keeping prices fairly reasonable.

Details:

Where: Canal at Delacour Golf Club

When: September 24th. First tee time is 10:45am

Number of players: 12. First come, first served.

Format: 4 person best ball.

If you want to dive in a round with a few like minded folks…make sure you get registered ASAP →HERE.

Should be a great time and again, huge thanks goes out to Scott for helping to make this happen!

